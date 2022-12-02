James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Is Verdansk coming to Warzone 2? Find out all the latest information on the classic map’s potential return in our hub.

Warzone players have wanted Verdansk to return ever since Caldera replaced it during the Black Ops Cold War integration. Since then, Verdansk has been missing from both the original Warzone and Warzone 2.

While both the casual and pro Call of Duty playerbase has praised Al Mazrah, the community still has a lot of affection for Verdansk. After all, the game’s original map featured a lot of iconic POIs that made it incredibly fun to play on.

Because of its overall popularity, many players will be wondering whether Verdansk will be making its way to Warzone 2. So, here’s everything we currently know about if or when the map will return.

Is Verdansk coming to Warzone 2?

As of writing, Activision has made no announcement on whether Verdansk will be coming to Warzone 2. In fact, the developers have been incredibly quiet when it comes to disclosing information about new maps and modes.

However, Warzone 2 players did recently spot a subtle Verdansk easter egg hidden on a new Operator. As Reddit user ‘tiktokalnuke’ revealed, the default Reyes Operator skin has a cutout of the Verdansk map covering his forearm.

By triggering the weapon inspect animation, this small portion of a map on his body becomes clear. While this is likely just a subtle nod to Warzone’s past, there could be a deeper meaning here.

Activision Verdansk has been removed from Warzone since the Caldera update.

It’s also important to note that Verdansk will be making its return when Warzone Mobile releases next year. While this may not be the news players had wanted, it does enable you to relive what made this map so special.

So, if you miss getting into gunfights on Verdansk, then you may want to consider downloading Warzone Mobile when it launches.

That’s everything we currently know about whether Verdansk is coming to Warzone 2. We’ll update this page as soon as we hear more information, but in the meantime, be sure to check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news and updates.