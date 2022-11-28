Warzone 2 players spot subtle Verdansk easter egg hidden on new Operator

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

A subtle throwback to Verdansk has been uncovered across both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 as the Reyes Operator just can’t seem to let go of the past.

When Warzone 2 was first announced, developers assured Verdansk would be left behind. With Al Mazrah taking over the spotlight, and the original game focusing on Caldera instead, Verdansk was said to be a thing of the past, never to return.

However, that hasn’t quite been the case since these initial plans were made public. Since then, we’ve seen Warzone Mobile feature the iconic BR map, opening the doors on a possible return for the mainline series moving forward. Now, it appears even new characters in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 have an attachment to the original locale.

It turns out, a subtle easter egg has been hidden on the default Reyes Operator skin since the sequels went live. As Reddit user ‘tiktokalnuke’ revealed, the figure drops in with a cutout of the Verdansk map covering his forearm.

By triggering the weapon inspect animation, this small portion of a map on his body becomes clear. Just by flipping it horizontally and lining it up, this player was able to confirm without any doubt that this chunk fits perfectly over the Verdansk map. It aligns with the left half of the original Warzone layout.

Just what it’s doing on Reyes at this point in time, however, doesn’t quite add up. After all, why would an Operator dropping into the new Al Mazrah map need a quick look at Verdansk? What benefit would that possibly have in combat?

So with that in mind, it’s more than likely developers simply left this texture in as a little easter egg for fans to track down, without serving any other purpose. We can certainly speculate from here that we’ll one day see Reyes dropping into Verdansk, but we’re no closer to learning when this time will come.

For now, Al Mazrah serves as the core BR map in Warzone 2, with no alternatives available. While smaller maps are seemingly on the horizon, and Caldera will be accessible again soon, there’s still no word on when Verdansk may return properly.

