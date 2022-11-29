How to download Warzone Caldera on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S & PC

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Wondering how to download and install Warzone Caldera? Well, our handy hub has all the information you need to need to begin playing it on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

While Warzone 2 offers a new gameplay experience for fans of the Call of Duty BR, there may be times when players may wish to revisit Warzone 1. After all, both games offer very different movement mechanics, looting systems, maps, and weapons.

Fortunately, for those that wish to delve back into Warzone 1, there is an option to do just that. In fact, the original game has now been rebranded as Warzone Caldera and now runs independently alongside Warzone 2.

So, if you wish to dive back into the jungles of Caldera and slide cancel your way to victory, then our Warzone 1 installation guide has everything you need to know.

How to download Warzone Caldera on PS4 & PS5

In order to download and install Warzone Caldera on your PS4 and PS5, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Head over to the PS4/PS5 home menu screen.

Select your Game Library.

Search for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Download Warzone Caldera.

Once the download has finished, you’ll be able to play Warzone Caldera as much as you like.

How to download Warzone Caldera on Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S

Activision Warzone 1 has returned and can be downloaded once again.

Installing Warzone Caldera on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S follows a similar method to that seen on PlayStation.

Head over to the Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S home menu screen.

Select your Game Library.

Search for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Download Warzone Caldera.

As soon as the download has finished, simply boot up the game to begin diving back into the original Warzone action.

How to download Warzone Caldera on PC

The process for installing Warzone Caldera on PC is largely the same as both Xbox and PlayStation, but you’ll need to use Battle.net. Here’s everything you need to do:

Install the Battle.net app from the official website

Launch the Battle.net app on your PC.

Search for Modern Warfare.

Launch the game.

Select the Warzone Caldera option and download it.

Again, once you’ve finished installing the game, you’ll be able to dive back into Caldera with all your old guns and cosmetics.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about downloading and installing Warzone 2 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Make sure you check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news and guides.