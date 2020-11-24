 Infinity Ward dev confirms more Modern Warfare content is coming - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Infinity Ward dev confirms more Modern Warfare content is coming

Published: 24/Nov/2020 0:36

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Modern Warfare

While we know when Black Ops Cold War’s first content season is coming, and subsequently when it’s going to be integrated with Warzone, fans have been left in the dark about what’s to happen with Modern Warfare. Now, an Infinity Ward dev might have some answers.

Modern Warfare is in a weird state right now. Black Ops Cold War is out, Nuketown is on its way for free on Nov 24, and the first content season is coming on Dec 10. BOCW is on schedule to take over as the premier Call of Duty title, but that left a few unanswered questions regarding 2019’s iteration of the franchise.

While there’s been some leaked content for a while now, including a Makarov pistol and even a remake of the map Killhouse from Call of Duty 4, nothing official has been announced from Infinity Ward or Activision yet about what’s going to happen to the game now that BOCW is out and in full swing.

Activision
Currently, Modern Warfare is on Season 6 with no announcement of Season 7 in sight.

Now, we finally might have a hint thanks to Infinity Ward Lead Multiplayer VFX Artist Reed Shingledecker. When asked directly about the possibility of a Season 7 for Modern Warfare, the dev confirmed that more content was coming for the game in some way shape or form.

The downside is that he, apparently, has no idea what form the content will come in, meaning we may not get a Season 7 for the game while still getting more content for it at the same time. Maybe we’ll end up getting a mini-season to close out the game or just simply a random content drop not tied to anything in particular. Who knows at this point.

Shingledecker also, unfortunately, hinted that he had no idea when the information will become available, as he “hopes some info gets released soon so people know what’s going on.”

It is worth reminding people to take this with a grain of salt. Plans change all the time, especially in today’s day and age, so anything’s possible. That being said, with only a few days until Modern Warfare Season 6 ends, Infinity Ward has little time to announce something unless they want to extend that current season.

Call of Duty

FaZe Blaze’s 153-round Cold War Zombies run ends in disaster – again

Published: 23/Nov/2020 22:16

by Alan Bernal
Treyarch / FaZe Blaze

Share

Black Ops Cold War

FaZe Clan’s Lucas ‘Blaze’ Mosing’s title run in Black Ops Cold War Zombies was clicking and flowing incredible well until it all came crashing to a halt – marking the second time in one week a promising run collapsed on him.

Blaze has been gunning through Zombies with the world-record for Duos fixed in his sights. The target is currently 309 rounds; while completely plausible for players like Blaze, the world hasn’t been on his side during recent attempts.

One of the biggest factors of a successful Zombies run comes down to getting into the right flow with your teammate to grind past the later rounds.

His Ring of Fire-centric run with Twitch streamer GhostzyTV successfully got them over 150 rounds with their setup between the Penthouse and the levels below mowing rows of the undead as they came up.

The game was clicking, the rounds were rolling past, and the streamer as well as his chat were hyped on the progression that was unfolding. Then it all ended.

Shortly after, Blaze took to Twitter to reveal what had happened that suddenly made the Twitch stream shut down.

“My internet just went out.. we were at round 153,” he said. That quickly concluded all the synergy that he and Ghostzy built up in the round.

Shortly before the internet when out, Blaze was really impressed with the communication between the two streamers that made the rounds fly by.

Though it was all for naught, with the duo just needing a few more levels to tie up their personal-best of 164 rounds they notched just days before. However, unlike that attempt which ended in a game crash, this time it only took them two days to get to that ballpark instead of five.

That probably added a bit more salt to the wound since the two streamers were breezing through some of the rounds en route to the coveted 309-mark.

Blaze is nothing if not persistent in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, so there’s no doubt he’ll be able to replicate those numbers again – though hopefully without any game crashes or internet outages.