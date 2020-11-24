Infinity Ward dev confirms more Modern Warfare content is coming - Dexerto

While we know when Black Ops Cold War’s first content season is coming, and subsequently when it’s going to be integrated with Warzone, fans have been left in the dark about what’s to happen with Modern Warfare. Now, an Infinity Ward dev might have some answers.

Modern Warfare is in a weird state right now. Black Ops Cold War is out, Nuketown is on its way for free on Nov 24, and the first content season is coming on Dec 10. BOCW is on schedule to take over as the premier Call of Duty title, but that left a few unanswered questions regarding 2019’s iteration of the franchise.

While there’s been some leaked content for a while now, including a Makarov pistol and even a remake of the map Killhouse from Call of Duty 4, nothing official has been announced from Infinity Ward or Activision yet about what’s going to happen to the game now that BOCW is out and in full swing.

Now, we finally might have a hint thanks to Infinity Ward Lead Multiplayer VFX Artist Reed Shingledecker. When asked directly about the possibility of a Season 7 for Modern Warfare, the dev confirmed that more content was coming for the game in some way shape or form.

The downside is that he, apparently, has no idea what form the content will come in, meaning we may not get a Season 7 for the game while still getting more content for it at the same time. Maybe we’ll end up getting a mini-season to close out the game or just simply a random content drop not tied to anything in particular. Who knows at this point.

There is more content coming. I just don't know the official name of it. Hope some info gets released soon so people know what's going on. — Reed S. (@fx_reed) November 23, 2020

Shingledecker also, unfortunately, hinted that he had no idea when the information will become available, as he “hopes some info gets released soon so people know what’s going on.”

It is worth reminding people to take this with a grain of salt. Plans change all the time, especially in today’s day and age, so anything’s possible. That being said, with only a few days until Modern Warfare Season 6 ends, Infinity Ward has little time to announce something unless they want to extend that current season.