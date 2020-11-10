Modern Warfare & Warzone Nov 9 patch notes: Juggernaut nerf, private games - Dexerto

The final Modern Warfare and Warzone update before Black Ops Cold War has just landed as private match functionality, Juggernaut nerfs, and various bug fixes top the November 9 patch notes.

Months after the launch of Warzone, players can finally set up private matches in the battle royale experience. This means that competitive events can drop a minimum of 50 pro players and streamers into a single lobby, rather than sticking to a traditional kill-race format that we’ve seen since release.

Private Warzone matches are launching with an initial beta period for early testing. Three unique modes will be available, however, as you can choose between standard BR, Plunder, and a new Mini BR option with a minimum of 24 players.

Also featured in the November 9 update is a highly requested change to Juggernauts. After weeks of frustration in the community due to how common Juggernaut Suits were becoming, Infinity Ward has finally scaled it back.

This powerful killstreak will no longer be available in Bunkers around the map.

Overall, you should be running into far fewer lobbies with Juggernauts in them now. Bunkers will still be worth your time though. Even with the removal of this streak, Durable Gas Masks, Advanced UAVs, and plenty of other high-tier loot can still be claimed.

Aside from these major updates, playlists have also been mixed around ahead of the Black Ops Cold War launch. Across regular multiplayer, Shoot House and Shipment both have their 24/7 playlists back in effect. Meanwhile, Hardpoint Hills and Kills along with TDM Snipers Only both join the rotation this time around as well.

Warzone players can drop into the same standard Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads playlists, though Plunder Trios is back thanks to this new update.

Also included in this update is the ability to further reduce the file size of Modern Warfare and Warzone on PC and console. For console players, all Operator and weapon textures have been reduced by default. This has lowered the overall file size, though if you prefer better graphics and don’t mind the bigger size, an optional high-resolution texture pack is available to download.

If you’re on PC, an entirely new option is available for you. Rather than installing various files, Operator and weapon textures can now be streamed. Instead of taking up space on your PC, “rarely used textures” can simply be streamed through your internet connection in the moment.

This will further reduce your file size but obviously use up much more bandwidth than before. This can be disabled if you prefer to have textures installed on your PC directly.

The full November 9 patch notes can be seen below.

PLAYLIST UPDATE:

MODERN WARFARE:

Ground War

Gunfight

TDM Snipers Only

Hardpoint Hills and Kills

Shipment 24/7

Shoot House 24/7

WARZONE:

BR Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Plunder Trios

PRIVATE WARZONE

We’re excited to launch a beta version of Private Warzone matches! This requires various player counts to start the match and we have three modes available:

BR – 50 players required to start (also has squad variations)

Plunder – 30 players required to start (also has squad variations)

Mini BR – 24 players required

Please share any bugs you encounter along with your feedback!

GENERAL FIXES:

Fix for a bug where, when reviving a fallen teammate as the round ends in Survival, users can become stuck in third person

Fixed an issue where some players were seeing the error code: “HK:s=373408m=54293536:10635584”

Fix for the Gaz Operator challenge where players are unable to complete the first objective in the Season 4 Gaz Operator Bundle Mission “win 3 Gulag fights as Gaz”

Fix for an issue where officer challenges 90 – 100 have been resetting after completion, preventing players from getting the last Season 6 Emblem

In the Safehouse Finale of SP, at the Killstreak Chopper checkpoint, when using the zoom button the camera will zoom in and out

Players using the Juggernaut will not hear the drilling audio when hit by the Phlembotomizer throwing knife. This has been fixed

Fixed a bug where the player could have the Spotter Scope effect when not ADSing with it by picking up 2 weapons while looking with the scope

Fixed a bug where helicopters could spin and float in the air after progressing in Survival

Fixes to help prevent players from going AFK in Gunfight

LMGs, Sniper Rifles, and Marksmen Rifles will now rotate as intended in Gunfight

Fix for an issue where players that die right before an HQ is disabled and watch the full killcam do not spawn in as intended

WEAPONS:

M4 Tombstone: Fix for a bug where adding the .458 SOCOM or the 9mm Para 32-Round Mags removes them from the weapon model

Tracer Pack: Sakura Edition- Maruyama – The dynamic icon appears to have a minor gap between the barrel and body of the weapon when the Compensator is equipped on the FTAC 13.5″ Compact barrel. This has been fixed

PC:

On-Demand Textures Streaming is located in the Options, under the Graphics tab and in the Details & Textures section. It will only kick-in for users playing with Texture Resolution set to High. It streams textures for Operators and Weapons. You can control the daily texture streaming limit and the size of your cacheTo help with patch sizes and disk space, high-resolution textures will now be downloaded while playing, using On-Demand Textures Streaming:

Fix for a bug where a Premium user with only Warzone installed, can select a trial on a MP map, which can result in a crash

Fix for a bug where PC players were able to select a custom loadout in Snipers Only

Fixes for an issue where some Activision account names were being applied to different profiles in the friends list

Survival mode now has its own DLC package. To access Survival, a player has to install both Special Ops and Survival

WARZONE: