How to reduce Modern Warfare and Warzone file size with Texture Streaming - Dexerto

If your Modern Warfare and Warzone file size is taking up too much space on your console or PC, Activision has implemented a new feature to help trim things down with an innovative Texture Streaming feature.
The enormous file size of Modern Warfare and Warzone is often one of the biggest talking points in the community. With each new patch, players are forced to download more and more, adding to how much space is actually needed for the game.
Thankfully, the November 9 update has introduced an entirely new feature to help with this issue. While you’ll have to download it first, it comes boasting new ways to trim the game’s footprint on both console and PC.
PC gamers have access to an innovative streaming feature that relies on your network connection. Whereas console players simply have more choice than ever before thanks to a new high-resolution texture pack.
Here’s everything you need to know.
How to reduce Modern Warfare and Warzone file size on console
Operator and weapon textures have all been reduced in quality with the latest update.
Once you’ve installed the November 9 update on PlayStation or Xbox, there will be a new option for you as you boot up. This factors in all consoles including current hardware and next-gen. By default, all Operator and weapon textures have been reduced in quality.
This was done to cut back the overall size of the game, as rare textures took up a huge amount of space. Even if you never encountered a basic Operator, the game would still have its high-quality texture installed on your console.
If storage isn’t an issue for you and you’re looking for the best possible graphics, an optional download is here for you. While the latest update reduced texture quality, a high-resolution DLC pack will be free to download in order to bump up the quality once again.
When you first load up the game after the November 9 update, you’ll receive a prompt to download DLC. Upon accepting this prompt, follow the steps to download the high-resolution texture pack.
If you ignore this prompt but change your mind later on, don’t worry. You can head to the Game Installs menu to find the texture pack at any point in time.
How to reduce Modern Warfare and Warzone file size on PC.
Expect to see a slight reduction in weapon texture quality unless you stream or install the higher resolution textures.
For PC players, there’s an entirely new option for you in the latest patch. Texture Streaming is an innovative feature that utilizes your internet connection, rather than files directly installed on your HDD or SDD.
With the higher quality textures removed, instead of downloading and installing them back on your PC, you now have an option to stream them instead. To avoid going over your bandwidth cap, or using too much data at once, a limit can be set in the Options menu.
The final Modern Warfare and Warzone update before Black Ops Cold War has just landed as private match functionality, Juggernaut nerfs, and various bug fixes top the November 9 patch notes.
Months after the launch of Warzone, players can finally set up private matches in the battle royale experience. This means that competitive events can drop a minimum of 50 pro players and streamers into a single lobby, rather than sticking to a traditional kill-race format that we’ve seen since release.
Private Warzone matches are launching with an initial beta period for early testing. Three unique modes will be available, however, as you can choose between standard BR, Plunder, and a new Mini BR option with a minimum of 24 players.
Also featured in the November 9 update is a highly requested change to Juggernauts. After weeks of frustration in the community due to how common Juggernaut Suits were becoming, Infinity Ward has finally scaled it back.
This powerful killstreak will no longer be available in Bunkers around the map.
Juggernaut Suits will no longer be found inside Bunkers.
Overall, you should be running into far fewer lobbies with Juggernauts in them now. Bunkers will still be worth your time though. Even with the removal of this streak, Durable Gas Masks, Advanced UAVs, and plenty of other high-tier loot can still be claimed.
Aside from these major updates, playlists have also been mixed around ahead of the Black Ops Cold War launch. Across regular multiplayer, Shoot House and Shipment both have their 24/7 playlists back in effect. Meanwhile, Hardpoint Hills and Kills along with TDM Snipers Only both join the rotation this time around as well.
Warzone players can drop into the same standard Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads playlists, though Plunder Trios is back thanks to this new update.
If you’re a big Shoot House fan, you can now grind nothing but this map thanks to the 24/7 playlist.
Also included in this update is the ability to further reduce the file size of Modern Warfare and Warzone on PC and console. For console players, all Operator and weapon textures have been reduced by default. This has lowered the overall file size, though if you prefer better graphics and don’t mind the bigger size, an optional high-resolution texture pack is available to download.
If you’re on PC, an entirely new option is available for you. Rather than installing various files, Operator and weapon textures can now be streamed. Instead of taking up space on your PC, “rarely used textures” can simply be streamed through your internet connection in the moment.
This will further reduce your file size but obviously use up much more bandwidth than before. This can be disabled if you prefer to have textures installed on your PC directly.
The full November 9 patch notes can be seen below.
PLAYLIST UPDATE:
MODERN WARFARE:
Ground War
Gunfight
TDM Snipers Only
Hardpoint Hills and Kills
Shipment 24/7
Shoot House 24/7
WARZONE:
BR Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads
Plunder Trios
PRIVATE WARZONE
We’re excited to launch a beta version of Private Warzone matches! This requires various player counts to start the match and we have three modes available:
BR – 50 players required to start (also has squad variations)
Plunder – 30 players required to start (also has squad variations)
Mini BR – 24 players required
Please share any bugs you encounter along with your feedback!
GENERAL FIXES:
Fix for a bug where, when reviving a fallen teammate as the round ends in Survival, users can become stuck in third person
Fixed an issue where some players were seeing the error code: “HK:s=373408m=54293536:10635584”
Fix for the Gaz Operator challenge where players are unable to complete the first objective in the Season 4 Gaz Operator Bundle Mission “win 3 Gulag fights as Gaz”
Fix for an issue where officer challenges 90 – 100 have been resetting after completion, preventing players from getting the last Season 6 Emblem
In the Safehouse Finale of SP, at the Killstreak Chopper checkpoint, when using the zoom button the camera will zoom in and out
Players using the Juggernaut will not hear the drilling audio when hit by the Phlembotomizer throwing knife. This has been fixed
Fixed a bug where the player could have the Spotter Scope effect when not ADSing with it by picking up 2 weapons while looking with the scope
Fixed a bug where helicopters could spin and float in the air after progressing in Survival
Fixes to help prevent players from going AFK in Gunfight
LMGs, Sniper Rifles, and Marksmen Rifles will now rotate as intended in Gunfight
Fix for an issue where players that die right before an HQ is disabled and watch the full killcam do not spawn in as intended
WEAPONS:
M4 Tombstone: Fix for a bug where adding the .458 SOCOM or the 9mm Para 32-Round Mags removes them from the weapon model
Tracer Pack: Sakura Edition- Maruyama – The dynamic icon appears to have a minor gap between the barrel and body of the weapon when the Compensator is equipped on the FTAC 13.5″ Compact barrel. This has been fixed
PC:
On-Demand Textures Streaming is located in the Options, under the Graphics tab and in the Details & Textures section.
It will only kick-in for users playing with Texture Resolution set to High.
It streams textures for Operators and Weapons.
You can control the daily texture streaming limit and the size of your cacheTo help with patch sizes and disk space, high-resolution textures will now be downloaded while playing, using On-Demand Textures Streaming:
Fix for a bug where a Premium user with only Warzone installed, can select a trial on a MP map, which can result in a crash
Fix for a bug where PC players were able to select a custom loadout in Snipers Only
Fixes for an issue where some Activision account names were being applied to different profiles in the friends list
Survival mode now has its own DLC package. To access Survival, a player has to install both Special Ops and Survival
WARZONE:
Fixes to help fight against weapon corruption while in Spectator mode
The gas from the Gas Grenade can sometimes obscure or completely hide players from thermal scopes
Fixed an exploit near the Lozoff Pass Metro Station
Armored Royale: Fixed a bug where dropping a truck redeployment flare into the service entrance of the subway can cause the truck to parachute underground
While in Plunder, players parachutes will now auto deploy to help prevent against exploits
Fix for an exploit with the Durable Gas Mask
Fixed an audio bug where no overheat audio was playing when using the minigun on the helicopter
When the player is using Bumper Ping as their button layout, the player will be unable to switch between the Gas Grenade and EMP Blast, resulting in them only able to use the gas grenade. This has been fixed
When sitting in passenger seat of a helicopter and using the minigun, priming a lethal while simultaneously switching seats will break the players viewmodel. This has been fixed
Fix for a bug where players are unable to equip other War Tracks after selecting “Random”