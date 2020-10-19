Iconic Barret 50 cal sniper rifle leaked in Black Ops Cold War

After the Black Ops Cold War Beta was available on PC, data-miners and hackers scoured through the game’s code to find hidden features, and some of them have seemingly stumbled upon a usable/playable version of a classic Call of Duty sniper rifle – the Barret .50 cal.

Unfortunately, with a little bit less than 24 hours to go, the Black Ops Cold War Beta is almost over. While most people spent the weekend knee-deep in the game’s base weapons, maps, modes, etc., many PC data-miners were enjoying everything the pre-release version had to offer that was hidden in the game’s coding.

Throughout the weekend, many players were leaking parts of the game’s code that referred to a number of unreleased features. While most of them were obviously left-over assets from Black Ops 4 or, at the very least, unsubstantiated pieces of data, there seems to be a classic sniper coming to the game.

The Barrett 50 Cal looks to be coming to #BlackOpsColdWar along with the Bowie Knife. — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) October 19, 2020

A Black Ops Cold War Beta mod video from YouTuber Andrew2007 seems to show the Barrett .50 cal, a fan-favorite sniper rifle from several previous Call of Duty title, as a part of the game, although it appears that the gun is named ‘Barret M82’ for BOCW.

As can be seen in the video below, the weapon isn’t done, as there are no firing and reloading sound associated with the weapon. There isn’t even a scope texture, with a white square taking its place. This makes sense, as unreleased weapons generally don’t have all the assets associated with them attached until much closer to release.

For those confused as to why the rifle is firing at such a high rate, this is due to the mods that the user installed for the game. The actual Barret will certainly not function that way if and when it gets fully released.

Speaking of which, it’s also entirely possible that the video is fake and that the YouTuber simply modded the weapon into the game. Still, it looks pretty convincing, and given the fact that other prominent leak pages like leaker ModerWarzone have corroborated, its existence seems more likely than not.

The inclusion of the Barrett 50 cal is certainly a welcome one. The gun was featured in CoD 4: Modern Warfare, MW2, MW3, and even Black Ops 2’s story campaign. A variant of it was also featured in Modern Warfare (2019) but it was titled the Rytec AMR and featured some differences from the original.

What’s most likely to happen with this gun, judging from the fact that it wasn’t even included in the beta or alpha, is that it’s being saved for the post-launch content that Activision and Treyarch are planning on releasing.

Either way, it won’t be long until we find out since Black Ops Cold War is set to release on November 13, 2020.