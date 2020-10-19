Call of Duty

Iconic Barret 50 cal sniper rifle leaked in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 20/Oct/2020 0:42 Updated: 20/Oct/2020 0:53

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

After the Black Ops Cold War Beta was available on PC, data-miners and hackers scoured through the game’s code to find hidden features, and some of them have seemingly stumbled upon a usable/playable version of a classic Call of Duty sniper rifle – the Barret .50 cal.

Unfortunately, with a little bit less than 24 hours to go, the Black Ops Cold War Beta is almost over. While most people spent the weekend knee-deep in the game’s base weapons, maps, modes, etc., many PC data-miners were enjoying everything the pre-release version had to offer that was hidden in the game’s coding.

Throughout the weekend, many players were leaking parts of the game’s code that referred to a number of unreleased features. While most of them were obviously left-over assets from Black Ops 4 or, at the very least, unsubstantiated pieces of data, there seems to be a classic sniper coming to the game.

A Black Ops Cold War Beta mod video from YouTuber Andrew2007 seems to show the Barrett .50 cal, a fan-favorite sniper rifle from several previous Call of Duty title, as a part of the game, although it appears that the gun is named ‘Barret M82’ for BOCW.

As can be seen in the video below, the weapon isn’t done, as there are no firing and reloading sound associated with the weapon. There isn’t even a scope texture, with a white square taking its place. This makes sense, as unreleased weapons generally don’t have all the assets associated with them attached until much closer to release.

For those confused as to why the rifle is firing at such a high rate, this is due to the mods that the user installed for the game. The actual Barret will certainly not function that way if and when it gets fully released.

Speaking of which, it’s also entirely possible that the video is fake and that the YouTuber simply modded the weapon into the game. Still, it looks pretty convincing, and given the fact that other prominent leak pages like leaker ModerWarzone have corroborated, its existence seems more likely than not.

The inclusion of the Barrett 50 cal is certainly a welcome one. The gun was featured in CoD 4: Modern Warfare, MW2, MW3, and even Black Ops 2’s story campaign. A variant of it was also featured in Modern Warfare (2019) but it was titled the Rytec AMR and featured some differences from the original.

Activision
The Barrett 50 cal sniper has been featured in multiple Call of Duty games including every entry of the Modern Warfare series.

What’s most likely to happen with this gun, judging from the fact that it wasn’t even included in the beta or alpha, is that it’s being saved for the post-launch content that Activision and Treyarch are planning on releasing.

Either way, it won’t be long until we find out since Black Ops Cold War is set to release on November 13, 2020.

Call of Duty

Reports claim H3CZ to keep LA OpTic spot – NRG to sell Huntsmen CDL team

Published: 19/Oct/2020 23:49

by Albert Petrosyan
H3CZ / CDL

Chicago Huntsmen H3CZ OpTic Gaming

According to a report put out by Esports Talk, NRG might part ways with their Call of Duty League team, Chicago Huntsmen, in order for the franchise’s CEO, Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez, to hold onto the OpTic Gaming brand.

H3CZ’s recent reacquisition of OpTic Gaming from Immortals Gaming Club has sent the Call of Duty League scene into a bit of a whirlwind, and we now may know what could come of it when the dust finally settles.

With the OpTic brand tied strictly to the CDL, if Rodriguez is to maintain ownership of it and not have to sell it, then NRG could put their Chicago Huntsmen franchise up for sale instead.

According to sources close to Esports Talk host ‘Jake Lucky,’ the league office is requiring franchises to stay at the city they were originally assigned to, which means that H3CZ’s supposed “Chicago OpTic” dream can’t come to fruition.

OpTic Gaming
After several attempts, H3CZ finally owns the OpTic Gaming branding again – so what’s next?

“It seems that the league itself may not even allow the OpTic brand to leave the city of Los Angeles,” he said. “Apparently the league is making it so these brands have to stay with their established cities, which means the Huntsmen would have to stay in Chicago and OpTic would have to stay in LA.

“I’ve been told, NRG would, in fact, acquire the OGLA team and spot, and thus sell the Chicago Huntsmen to anyone else, or a newcomer, or a new round of investors who wants to come in the league.

“Apparently, H3CZ supposedly wanted ‘Chicago OpTic’ to be a thing, but it wasn’t allowed by the league because OpTic has to stay with that LA branding. So, NRG has to acquire the OGLA spot, and with it OpTic Gaming, and sell Chicago Huntsmen to any newcomers.”

Of course, if this was to come to fruition, it would raise massive questions about the roster situations on both teams, especially considering that Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell just left OGLA for Huntsmen this offseason.

“There is no guarantee that the roster swaps would happen,” he added. “That means, whoever comes in and takes over the Chicago Huntsmen, they would get Scump, FormaL, Dashy, and Envoy, and instead, H3CZ and NRG would be operating with the current OpTic boys.”

However, sources close to the situation have advised Dexerto that H3CZ would be able to keep his team intact if these transactions were to happen, meaning the likes of Scump and FormaL, who joined Huntsmen partly because of Rodriguez’s presence, will be able to stay with the CEO.

MLG
Could we really see Scump and FormaL in OpTic Gaming jerseys again?

Esports Talk also mentioned that 100 Thieves CEO Matt ‘Nadeshot’ Haag was “all in” to purchase the OpTic spot but was tied down by the organization’s board and their financial obligations.

While not confirmed, it appears that the plan may have been for Nadeshot and 100T to purchase that Los Angeles CDL slot and rebrand it to “LA Thieves,” while H3CZ would take his beloved OpTic branding back to Chicago, which seems to have fallen through considering the latest reports.

Of course, 100T could still go for a CDL spot by purchasing and rebranding the Huntsmen, if NRG puts it up for sale, but for Rodriguez to hold onto the Green Wall, it appears unlikely that he’ll be able to do so in Chicago.

As always, we will continue to update this article with more information as it becomes available.

