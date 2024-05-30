CoD quietly brought back iconic attachment in MW3 Season 4 without telling anyone

An iconic attachment from Call of Duty’s past has been re-added for one weapon in Modern Warfare 3 Season 4, and it appears to be a bit of a secret.

There have been plenty of iconic weapons, maps, and characters over the years with Call of Duty, and everyone has their favorites. You might be more of a fan of the Modern Warfare series than Black Ops, and remember the Commando Pro and Tactical Knife combo as the best thing ever.

Others, however, do things a little differently. More veteran fans of the CoD franchise will harken back to World at War, remembering those heart-stopping moments in the campaign and multiplayer where enemies would spring a massive surprise on you and hit you with the Bayonet.

The barrel attachment has been missing in CoD since Call of Duty: Vanguard but has returned in Season 4 of Modern Warfare 3 as an attachment for the KAR98K.

However, it wasn’t mentioned in the patch notes, and fans were pretty surprised upon finding it.

“The homies brought back the Bayonet without telling us,” Redditor Diego_Mannn_096 said.

“Please let us put it on the M4,” one fan commented. “Y’all remember how cheesy the bayonet rush was in WWII? Just super sprint into a room and instakill the poor sap inside. I’m so hyped to unlock this,” another said.

Sadly, if you have dreams of running around Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone and Banzaii rushing enemies, you’re in for a letdown. You can’t bayonet rush this time around.

The Bayonet is a powerful attachment, no doubt about it, and you will be able to delete enemies with a quick stab. We’re still hoping that the Tac Knife makes a return. Though, that would make things pretty toxic, pretty quickly – especially when it comes to running around Quarry or Favela.