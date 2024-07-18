Analysis of Black Ops 6 has revealed that the next Call of Duty game will have one of the slowest TTKs in franchise history, rivaling the likes of Black Ops Cold War and Black Ops 4.

Time To Kill, often shortened to TTK, has been a hot debate in the CoD community for some time. It is a measurement of how fast players can kill one another, with TTKs varying greatly across games and newer installments typically being on the slower side.

Article continues after ad

Looking ahead to Black Ops 6, there have been some questions asked about what kind of TTK Treyarch’s next game will have. Thanks to an early analysis by The XclusiveAce, it has been revealed that Call of Duty’s next entry will have one of the slowest TTKs yet.

Using clips of the AMES 85 assault rifle in Black Ops 6’s reveal as a baseline, XclusiveAce concluded: “It does appear based on my very limited analysis that we will see a slightly slower style Time To Kill in this year’s Call of Duty game, roughly similar to Black Ops Cold War.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When comparing every Call of Duty multiplayer to one another, XclusiveAce found that Black Ops 6 is set to have the third-slowest average Time To Kill for an assault rifle at just over 300 ms. That’s almost identical to Black Ops Cold War and marginally slower than Modern Warfare 3.

However, this value is still noticeably slower than Black Ops 4, which has by far the slowest average TTK in Call of Duty history. In that game, assault rifles take over 350 ms to secure a kill, almost three times that of the original Black Ops (2010).

Article continues after ad

Interestingly, this rapid Time To Kill isn’t universal across all weapon types. Further analysis of the AR-10 LMG showed a potential TTK of just over 200 ms. This may seem very fast for a modern Call of Duty game, but it doesn’t account for the much slower handling and mobility typical of an LMG.

Even so, it is still much faster than the LMGs in Modern Warfare 3, which function much like a slower-handling assault rifle with a big magazine. While they have seen plenty of use in the Warzone meta, LMGs are a rarity in multiplayer these days.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Keep in mind that all of this testing is based on early gameplay footage and only a handful of weapons. While it is a good indicator of Black Ops 6’s Time To Kill, further analysis will be needed once the beta goes live to get a complete picture.