Warzone players elated as MW3 leaks confirm return of Kar98 and classic MW2 shotgun

A recent batch of files added to MW3 suggests the return of the Kar98 and SPAS-12, causing excitement among the community.

The MW3 fanbase is elated that recent files added to the game suggest the Kar98 and SPAS-12 could be incoming.

Both weapons have a special place in the hearts of the series’ most loyal players, as they’ve been around for a long time and have always been some of the best weapons, especially the Kar98 in Warzone.

But, beyond just how much people love using them, the inclusion of the Kar98 and SPAS-12 could also be the beginning of building up to the next Call of Duty entry.

Article continues after ad

The files were spotted by an eagle-eyed dataminer and shared on X, where they show these two guns might be coming to the game, along with a couple of other items.

In response, MW3 players are elated about the possibility of being able to use either gun again, with one user saying, “If we get the Kar98k and the Spas 12 next season, it’s automatically gonna be the best season for that alone.”

Article continues after ad

Or, as another person puts it, the community is going to be “eating good” for the upcoming seasons.

However, another big piece of this news is what the inclusion of the Kar98 and SPA-12 could mean for the future of the series, as it is just a few months until the next entry is released, which is rumored to be titled Black Ops Gulf War.

Article continues after ad

One player theorizes about this when they say: “Gulf War early weapons like with the STG prior to Vanguard’s launch?”

The CoD series is no stranger to using the current game to tease what is coming next, so it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for these guns to help build up the hype for this year’s entry.

The MW3 and Warzone communities will just have to wait and see since, even with these files, there is no confirmed date for when such additions could happen.