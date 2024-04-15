Black Ops Gulf War (COD 2024) leaks: All weapons, streaks, more

Black Ops Gulf War (COD 2024) leaks: All weapons, streaks, moreActivision
With COD 2024 rumored to be another Black Ops game, some content has leaked ahead of its reveal. Here are all the known Black Ops Gulf War leaks, including weapons, streaks, and perks.
Treyarch is making its return in 2024 with the rumored Black Ops Gulf War. Expectations are high for this upcoming entry with many fans expecting one of the best Call of Duty games yet.
As for what you can expect from COD 2024, some weapons, streaks, and perks have leaked early revealing what you’ll be able to use on your loadouts.
Here is all of the leaked Black Ops Gulf War content that will feature in this year’s game.
All Black Ops Gulf War leaked content
Assault Rifles
- FTAC Light (AR-18)
- Kastov 74 (AK-74)
- Krig C (CETME Model L)
- M16 (M16A2)
- M4-S (Colt Model 723)
- R-2 (RM2)
- SA87 (L85A1)
- SR-8 (SAR-80)
- VAP 9 (AS Val)
SMGs
- AMR9 (Colt Model 635)
- FMG9 (PP-90)
- Kastov-M (Gepard PDW)
- Lachmann Sub (MP5)
- MD-97L (IMBEL MD1)
- Raptor-9 (FAMAE SAF)
- VAP 2 (SR-2 Veresk)
- VAP 3 (SR3 VIKHR)
- VCAR (Grendel R31)
Battle Rifles
- C58 (CETME Model C)
- Kastov 73 (AEK-973)
- Lienna 57 (SG 542)
- TAQ-F (FAL)
Marksman Rifles
- CAMRS (IMI Romat)
- Kastov 97 (AEK-971)
- Lienna 550 (SG-550)
- MK-18 (M16 Mk12 SPR)
- Tempus Torrent (SR-25)
- VAP-M (VSS Vintore)
Sniper Rifles
- Kastov-M (Dragunov)
- LW3 – Tundra (L96A1)
- Ratio-H (PGM Hecate II)
- Ratio-P (PGM Ultima Ratio)
LMGs
- IP 545 (PU-21)
- LRC-308 (AR-10)
- SAW-H (KSP-58)
- SAW-L (KSP-58D)
Shotguns
- M500 (Mossberg 500)
- OCP500 (Bullpup Mossberg 500)
- Olympia (Rottweil Skeet Olympia 72)
- Roku 360 (USAS 12)
- Super Short (Remington 11)
Pistols
- Dianolli (Beretta M9)
- GP13 Auto (Stretchkin APS)
- Lach-30 (Grendel P30)
- Lach-45 (USP-45)
- Lach-9 (ISP-9)
- Sykov (Makarov)
- TAQ Handheld (Five-Seven)
Launchers
- LAW (M72)
- Panzerfaust (Panzerfaust 3)
- Stinger (FIM-92 Stinger)
Melee Weapons
- Breaching Tool
- Hunting Knife
- Scout Knife
Perks
- Ante Up
- Battle Hardened
- Bomb Squad
- Bounty Hunter
- Cold-Blooded
- Dexterity
- Double Time
- Fast Hands
- Flex
- Focus
- Ghost
- Grave Robber
- Hardline
- Heavy Metal
- Huntmaster
- Hustle
- Ninja
- Operative
- Overclock
- Overkill
- Primed
- Quick Fix
- Restock
- Scavenger
- Shrapnel
- Spotter
- Stalker
- Strong Arm
- Survivor
- Underkill
Lethal Equipment
- C4
- Cluster Grenade
- Combat Axe
- Drill Charge
- Frag Grenade
- IED
- Impact Grenade
- Molotov
- Semtex Thermite
- Thermobaric Grenade
Tactical Equipment
- Adrenaline Shot
- Decoy
- EMP Grenade
- Flashbang
- Proximity Alarm
- Shock Stick
- Smoke Grenade
- Stun Grenade
- Tactical Insertion
Field Upgrades
- Ammo Pack
- Gas Mine
- Jammer
- Landmine
- Rally
- Revive Gun
- Shield
- Spy Cam
- Trophy System
Streaks
- RC-XD (350)
- Spy Plane (450)
- Honeypot (500)
- Care Package (550)
- Counter Spy Plane (600)
- Grim Reaper (650)
- Artillery (675)
- Booby Trap (700)
- Napalm Strike (725)
- Handcannon (750)
- Hellstorm Missile (800)
- Sentry Turret (850)
- War Machine (900)
- Valkyrie Rocket (925)
- Cerberus Mk.0 (950)
- Death Machine (1000)
- Nighthawk (1100)
- Attack Chopper (1200)
- Gas Strike (1300)
- Chopper Gunner (1450)
- H.A.R.P (1500)
- Sniper’s Nest (1750)
- Air Patrol (2000)
- Nuke (30 Kills)
This article will be updated as more leaks surface in the future so be sure to come back to avoid missing new information.