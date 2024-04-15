Black Ops Gulf War (COD 2024) leaks: All weapons, streaks, more

With COD 2024 rumored to be another Black Ops game, some content has leaked ahead of its reveal. Here are all the known Black Ops Gulf War leaks, including weapons, streaks, and perks.

Treyarch is making its return in 2024 with the rumored Black Ops Gulf War. Expectations are high for this upcoming entry with many fans expecting one of the best Call of Duty games yet.

As for what you can expect from COD 2024, some weapons, streaks, and perks have leaked early revealing what you’ll be able to use on your loadouts.

Here is all of the leaked Black Ops Gulf War content that will feature in this year’s game.

All Black Ops Gulf War leaked content

Assault Rifles

FTAC Light (AR-18)

Kastov 74 (AK-74)

Krig C (CETME Model L)

M16 (M16A2)

M4-S (Colt Model 723)

R-2 (RM2)

SA87 (L85A1)

SR-8 (SAR-80)

VAP 9 (AS Val)

SMGs

AMR9 (Colt Model 635)

FMG9 (PP-90)

Kastov-M (Gepard PDW)

Lachmann Sub (MP5)

MD-97L (IMBEL MD1)

Raptor-9 (FAMAE SAF)

VAP 2 (SR-2 Veresk)

VAP 3 (SR3 VIKHR)

VCAR (Grendel R31)

Battle Rifles

C58 (CETME Model C)

Kastov 73 (AEK-973)

Lienna 57 (SG 542)

TAQ-F (FAL)

Marksman Rifles

CAMRS (IMI Romat)

Kastov 97 (AEK-971)

Lienna 550 (SG-550)

MK-18 (M16 Mk12 SPR)

Tempus Torrent (SR-25)

VAP-M (VSS Vintore)

Sniper Rifles

Kastov-M (Dragunov)

LW3 – Tundra (L96A1)

Ratio-H (PGM Hecate II)

Ratio-P (PGM Ultima Ratio)

LMGs

IP 545 (PU-21)

LRC-308 (AR-10)

SAW-H (KSP-58)

SAW-L (KSP-58D)

Shotguns

M500 (Mossberg 500)

OCP500 (Bullpup Mossberg 500)

Olympia (Rottweil Skeet Olympia 72)

Roku 360 (USAS 12)

Super Short (Remington 11)

Pistols

Dianolli (Beretta M9)

GP13 Auto (Stretchkin APS)

Lach-30 (Grendel P30)

Lach-45 (USP-45)

Lach-9 (ISP-9)

Sykov (Makarov)

TAQ Handheld (Five-Seven)

Launchers

LAW (M72)

Panzerfaust (Panzerfaust 3)

Stinger (FIM-92 Stinger)

Melee Weapons

Breaching Tool

Hunting Knife

Scout Knife

Perks

Ante Up

Battle Hardened

Bomb Squad

Bounty Hunter

Cold-Blooded

Dexterity

Double Time

Fast Hands

Flex

Focus

Ghost

Grave Robber

Hardline

Heavy Metal

Huntmaster

Hustle

Ninja

Operative

Overclock

Overkill

Primed

Quick Fix

Restock

Scavenger

Shrapnel

Spotter

Stalker

Strong Arm

Survivor

Underkill

Lethal Equipment

C4

Cluster Grenade

Combat Axe

Drill Charge

Frag Grenade

IED

Impact Grenade

Molotov

Semtex Thermite

Thermobaric Grenade

Tactical Equipment

Adrenaline Shot

Decoy

EMP Grenade

Flashbang

Proximity Alarm

Shock Stick

Smoke Grenade

Stun Grenade

Tactical Insertion

Field Upgrades

Ammo Pack

Gas Mine

Jammer

Landmine

Rally

Revive Gun

Shield

Spy Cam

Trophy System

Streaks

RC-XD (350)

Spy Plane (450)

Honeypot (500)

Care Package (550)

Counter Spy Plane (600)

Grim Reaper (650)

Artillery (675)

Booby Trap (700)

Napalm Strike (725)

Handcannon (750)

Hellstorm Missile (800)

Sentry Turret (850)

War Machine (900)

Valkyrie Rocket (925)

Cerberus Mk.0 (950)

Death Machine (1000)

Nighthawk (1100)

Attack Chopper (1200)

Gas Strike (1300)

Chopper Gunner (1450)

H.A.R.P (1500)

Sniper’s Nest (1750)

Air Patrol (2000)

Nuke (30 Kills)

This article will be updated as more leaks surface in the future so be sure to come back to avoid missing new information.