Black Ops Cold War leaks reveal League Play mode returning - Dexerto

Black Ops Cold War leaks reveal League Play mode returning

Published: 18/Oct/2020 14:50

by Joe Craven
Black ops Cold War gameplay with logo on top
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Reputable Call of Duty leaker ‘TheMW2Ghost’ has claimed that an in-game challenge in Black Ops Cold War shows that League Play will make a long-awaited return when the full game drops in November. 

Despite it’s immense popularity in Black Ops 2, League Play has not yet returned in a Call of Duty game. While we’ve seen many Ranked modes – Black Ops 3’s Arena or Black Ops 4’s World League Play – the fan-favorite competitive mode has not featured in some games, including 2019’s Modern Warfare.

However, recent leaks from TheMW2Ghost suggest that an in-game challenge, similar to the one that was completed on October 17 to earn an extra day of the open Beta, will make way to reveal a League Play mode in the full game.

Black Ops II League Play
Treyarch
Many consider Black Ops II League Play to be the best Ranked mode in Call of Duty history.

The leaker claimed that an in-game challenge, found in the files of Black Ops Cold War, is heavily indicative of a League Play mode featuring, either at launch or as post-launch content.

“There’s a Challenge in Black Ops Cold War which is for League Play,” they tweeted. “WTF, some weird/cool challenges for Zombies too.” 

While this is not confirmed – or even unlocked – at the time of writing, the very reference to League Play in the game’s files is very good news for fans of the competitive mode.

It’s worth encouraging a degree of caution though. Past Call of Duty games have had Ranked modes confirmed as coming post-launch, only for the mode to never materialise. A number of CoD games, such as 2019’s Modern Warfare, have settled for a Call of Duty League playlist, rather than a fully fledged Ranked mode.

Treyarch on a Black Ops Cold War Ranked mode

Back in early October, David Vonderhaar was asked about the possibility of a Ranked Play mode. He responded: “Have you seen a Black Ops game without a competitive agenda?”

What League Play would mean for SBMM is also up in the air. Many have criticized the seemingly high levels of skill-based matchmaking in the Beta, but believe a Ranked playlist could mean that SBMM is reduced in public matches. We’ll have to wait and see on all fronts.

Censor says Black Ops Cold War is the best CoD ever – again

Published: 18/Oct/2020 11:04

by Joe Craven
Black Ops Cold War next to Censor
Treyarch/YT: Censor

Black Ops Cold War Censor

Ex-Call of Duty pro player Doug ‘Censor’ Martin has stated that Black Ops Cold War is the “best CoD” he has played – although some have pointed out he has said similar things in the past. 

The Black Ops Cold War Beta is into its final weekend, but Treyarch have already confirmed it will be extended by 24 hours, meaning it will now conclude on Tuesday, October 20.

Feedback has – as you would expect with a Beta – been largely mixed, with players highlighting skill-based matchmaking as a particular issue. Maps, footstep audio and weapon balance though, has been generally praised.

While some big figures in the CoD community, namely Swagg and NICKMERCS, have been critical of the Beta, others, like Censor, have been overwhelmingly positive.

Activision / Infinity Ward
The Beta will now finish on October 20, after being extended by one day.

In an October 17 tweet, the ex-New York Subliners substitute said: “Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is the BEST COD I have ever played. [I] literally never get bored of this game.”

However, many followers of the pro, as well as Reddit users, were quick to point out that he has made similar comments about past CoD games. Some of the CoD games in question, like Call of Duty: WWII, have gone on to be widely criticized, particularly by the competitive community.

One Redditor, u/SSMKh, shared an image of similar tweets made for each of the last four CoD games, from WWII through to this year’s Black Ops Cold War. While not all of his tweets refer to the games as the best of all time, they are all overwhelmingly complimentary.

The Redditor even said: “I’m really not sure if he even takes himself seriously, he has to be trolling, right? There’s no way someone can be stupid enough to fall for the same thing 4 years in a row.”

Ah shit here we go again from r/blackopscoldwar

In Censor’s defense, there is every chance Black Ops Cold War will go on to be the best CoD of all time. However, many see his tendency to be very positive early on as disingenuous and naive. Only time will tell how Black Ops Cold War is remembered in the CoD community.