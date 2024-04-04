CoD 2024 leak hints at decades-old loadout twist in Black Ops Gulf War

A new CoD 2024 leak showing a third weapon slot in Black Ops Gulf War could mean both a return to the game’s roots, and a major loadout shakeup for the series.

CoD’s weapon loadout has been the same for years. Every player arsenal carries just two weapons. A primary weapon; your assault rifles, SMGs, and sniper rifles, and a secondary weapon; is pistols, rocket launchers or maybe a combat knife or riot shield.

But a new leak shared by ForwardLeaks on X/Twitter shows a third weapon slot in the loadout code for CoD’s 2024 release, codenamed Black Ops Gulf War.

“Loadouts now come with a 3rd weapon slot being a knife in Black Ops Gulf War,” the post reads, alongside a screenshot of the relevant code, showing a third weapon slot with a combat knife equipped.

If the leak holds true, this would certainly spell a big change for the Call of Duty series. There hasn’t been a three-weapon loadout in a long time.

The very first CoD, all the way back in 2003, sported three weapons, with two primary weapons and a pistol. While 2017’s Modern Warfare Remastered also featured a three-slot loadout.

Black Ops Gulf War was already looking like something of a departure from current titles like Warzone and MW3, with reports the game plans to adopt an open-world campaign.

There’s still no exact release date slated for CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War. But, if past patterns prove true, we might be able to expect it in October or November this year.