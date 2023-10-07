Modern Warfare 3 leaker claims Advanced Warfare’s guns will return

A well-known leaker claims four weapons from Call of Duty Advanced Warfare will make their way to Modern Warfare 3 in a future season.

As one of the most dominating FPS titles on the market, Call of Duty is no stranger to leaks. The night before COD Next 2023, a leaker showed off hours of Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer footage.

Leaks are a part of the CoD cycle, and, with a little over a month until the full title launches, leaks have come pouring in for the game’s post-launch content now that the game is almost here.

The latest batch of leaks comes from a well-known leaker who claims MW3 will get a nostalgia trip from a divisive Sledgehammer Games’ title many fans stand by to this day: Advanced Warfare.

Four weapons from Advanced Warfare will join Modern Warfare 3

The latest leak comes from Twitter user el_bobberto, claiming Season 3 of Modern Warfare 3 will bring back four weapons from Advanced Warfare.

el_bobberto’s claims come from a quoted tweet to which they respond to an image from Advanced Warfare’s Atlas Corporation. They claim four weapons from the older title will return: the EM1 energy weapon, ASM1 submachine gun, Bal-27 assault rifle, and MORS sniper rifle.

The leaker clarifies the numbers next to each weapon refer to the weapon’s platform. If these leaks prove true, the four returning guns will have their own weapon platform.

When MW3 was revealed, it was clear it would be a love letter to previous Call of Duty titles. Should these leaks prove true, it’ll be interesting to see what else Sledgehammer Games has up its sleeve with future content.