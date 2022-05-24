CoD Vanguard Season 3 Reloaded update patch notes: New Sphere map, Harpy Operator, H4 Blixen SMG

The new Season 3 Reloaded update is bringing a wealth of new content to CoD Vanguard. From the new Sphere map to the long-awaited H4 Blixen SMG, here’s how it all breaks down.

Season 3 has come to the halfway point and, on May 25, the game will once again be going under the knife for some major updates.

This time around we’ve got a new map to lead the charge and a ton of fixes across multiplayer and Zombies, including some substantial improvements to Zaballa the Deceiver as well as a hearty helping of lethal and tactical adjustments.

Let’s take a look at everything coming in the Season 3 Reloaded update…

Season 3 Reloaded update shakes up Vanguard

Sphere is an original map in Vanguard. Tucked underneath an old mining facility, this close-quarters arena will offer a similar gameplay experience to familiar maps like Shipment and Das Haus, although maybe just a touch slower than those madhouses.

This action-packed battlefield joins Mayhem as the two latest additions to Vanguard’s impressively-sized map pool.

This update also brings the H4 Blixen into the fight. This power puncher focuses on mobility and accuracy while on the move, and the challenge to unlock it reflects that.

#Vanguard Season Three Reloaded begins tomorrow at 9AM PT! Download the game update today and check out the Patch Notes for details. 👇https://t.co/9Ku29ctdpP — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) May 24, 2022

Finally, Kim Tae Young and her patented Dokkaebi mask hit the ground via a new Operator bundle on May 25.

For the full patch notes, check out the dev report below:

Full Season 3 Reloaded update patch notes

Maps

NEW with S3 Reloaded: Sphere Hidden below the surface of an inconspicuous mining facility is a weapons lab that offers intense, close-quarters engagements around every turn. Jump into the Sphere 24/7 Playlist at the start of Season Three Reloaded!

Berlin Addressed an exploit that allowed players to reach unintended locations near the Office.

Castle Care Packages will no longer fall through the stairs near the Palace Outer Walls.

Sub Pens Addressed exploits that allowed players to reach unintended locations near the Dry Docks and Loading Dock.



Modes

Arms Race Riding a Motorcycle as it explodes will no longer cause the player’s view to rotate.



Operators

NEW with S3 Reloaded: Kim Tae Young (Harpy) Trained by her mother as a fighter, Tae Young donned a mask to conceal her identity while helping families cross the North Korean border to safety. She soon earned a reputation amongst the Korean people as a local folk hero and keeper of justice. Even the briefest glimpse of her Dokkaebi mask instills hope in her people and fear in her enemies. Unlocked via Operator Bundle, available for purchase in Season Three Reloaded.



Weapons

NEW with S3 Reloaded: H4 Blixen (Submachine Gun) Favored by Special Operations Forces, this hard-hitting SMG offers mobility and accuracy in medium-range engagements. Unlock Challenge: Get 3 Slide Kills in a single match 15 times.

STG44 (Assault Rifle) Challenges for the Deadeye Camo Category are now properly tracked.

Nikita AVT (Assault Rifle) Zac MS Stock Attachment will no longer obstruct the view of certain Optics.

Cooper Carbine (Assault Rifle) Addressed an issue that prevented the M1941 Hand Stop Underbarrel, 14” Gracey Rapid Barrel, and Recoil Booster Muzzle Attachments from unlocking at their designated Weapon Levels.

M1 Garand (Marksman Rifle) Mindgames Camo Category now references the correct Magazine Attachment requirement.



Equipment

No 69 Stun Grenade (Tactical) Decreased Explosive Damage from 25 to 5.

S-Mine 44 (Tactical) Decreased Explosive Damage in Hardcore game modes from 50 to 10. This change was made to prevent lethality toward uninjured players; Explosive Damage in Core game modes remains unchanged.



Field Upgrades

Trophy System Melee attacks will now properly deal damage to a Trophy System. Ammo Box Field Upgrade can now be destroyed by a Trophy System. Trophy Systems will no longer remain active when thrown out-of-bounds.



Killstreaks

Counter Spy Plane (4 Kills) Announcer will now play the correct voice line when an enemy Counter-Spy Plane is activated.



Challenges

Seasonal Challenges Progression toward the Season Two Mastery challenge is now properly tracked.



User Interface & Experience

Players who have reached Prestige 5 or higher will now see the correct Prestige emblem displayed throughout the menus.

Addressed an issue that forced the player back to the Multiplayer menu when using contextual (right-click) menus on PC.

Bundles & Cosmetics

Addressed an issue that prevented AS-44 Mechanized Reactive Blueprint from changing colors when inspected.

ZOMBIES

Enemies

Zaballa the Deceiver Shortened Zaballa’s mask swap animation to reduce invulnerability time. Players can now deal some damage to Zaballa’s body but should continue to focus on masks. Zaballa’s electrical attacks are more lethal but should now spawn within line of sight to or in the proximity of Zaballa. Zaballa increases the number of electrical attacks by one for every destroyed mask.



Weapons

H4 Blixen (Submachine Gun) Description: Favored by Special Operations Forces, this hard-hitting SMG offers mobility and accuracy in medium-range engagements. The new H4 Blixen SMG weapon will be available via in-game challenge in Zombies or via a unique Blueprint version in the Store at the start of Season Three Reloaded. Zombies Unlock Challenge: In Zombies, use SMGs to Eliminate 50 Zaballas.

Skal Crusher Resolved an issue that prevented picking up blueprint throwable weapons.



Challenges