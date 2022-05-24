Modern Warfare 2 gets October release date and Operators revealed

Activision has finally revealed the official release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, with the second coming of the game arriving this October.

The news was confirmed on May 24, putting an end to speculation about its launch window.

Modern Warfare 2, named in the same way the famous 2009 installment was, will arrive on October 28, 2022.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account posted a teaser trailer, as seen below.

The short promotional video, which lasts just one minute, flashes through a number of different characters that are set to feature in the game.

Modern Warfare 2 Operators revealed

The following Operators will be included in the second coming of Modern Warfare 2:

Captain John Price

Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick

Sergeant “Soap” MacTavish

Lone-wolf Simon “Ghost” Riley

Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces

In a short blog post on the Call of Duty website, the developers released some intel on the upcoming mission.

“Task Force 141 makes its massive impact and presence known across the Port of Long Beach, thanks to a colossal reveal on an unprecedented scale.

“A few moments ago, Call of Duty released a rather substantial intel drop in the Port of Long Beach. Featuring 90,000 square feet of visible-from-space iconography, the next chapter in the storied franchise was unveiled. Over the course of 24 hours, a team maneuvered a massive cargo ship containing a Modern Warfare II wrap displaying the enigmatic Task Force 141 Operative Ghost on its storage containers and docked at the port that contained another MWII image, completing the giant puzzle.”

Call of Duty fans can expect more intel in the coming weeks and months, so hang tight.