 How Warzone's new private matches could change the competitive scene - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

How Warzone’s new private matches could change the competitive scene

Published: 11/Nov/2020 6:20

by Brad Norton
Warzone gameplay
Infinity Ward

Share

Warzone

Exactly eight months after the launch of Warzone, private lobbies have finally been introduced and they could completely change the competitive landscape moving forward.

Since the beginning of Call of Duty’s most recent take on the battle royale genre, kill-races have been the standard competitive format. With the former lack of custom games, the world’s best players couldn’t all drop into the same match outside of a few Call of Duty League special events.

This meant that players would all be loading into their own separate games. The primary goal was to race and secure as many kills as possible in each lobby. The highest-scoring team at the end of a set time limit is crowned the winner.

We’ve seen dozens of high-stake events following this model in the first year alone. Hundreds of thousands in prizing has already been on the line; HusKerrs alone has already reached the six-figure mark for individual earnings.

But, could the entire competitive scene be tipped on its head by the introduction of new private matches?

Warzone private match
Infinity Ward
Private matches were introduced in Warzone’s November 9 patch.

The idea of kill-races only came about due to the lack of private lobbies in the first place. They’ve since become the norm in Warzone. Therefore, swapping away from the format won’t be an easy transition at first if that’s the way of things

With custom matches, the flow of action would be entirely different from what we’ve seen over the past few months. Instead of rushing out with an aggressive playstyle, hunting down every kill possible, it will turn into a slower-paced standoff.

Teams will favor positioning over eliminations. Everyone will be looking to finish in the top spot instead of trying to grow their kill-count. As a result, things will slow down dramatically until a chaotic ending as the circle shrinks.

Warzone gameplay
Infinity Ward
Private matches would force new playstyles to emerge.

At first, things might be a little frustrating with private lobbies. However, with various settings to tweak down the line, there’s a chance it could soon become the standard for Warzone competition.

Similar to competitive multiplayer, the competitive battle royale scene could implement lists of banned items and equipment to create a proper sense of balance. From overpowered weapons to game-changing streaks like Juggernaut, these could all theoretically be pulled from custom Warzone lobbies.

Moreover, in-game events such as Jailbreak could also be tweaked. With a fine-tuned ruleset in place, competitive Warzone could reach all-new levels with the world’s best players all in the same game.

Instead of having exceptional players frying lobbies full of casual gamers, we could finally see the most stacked lobbies across the board. With a minimum of 50 players required for the standard BR custom game, you could essentially fit in all of today’s most popular content creators and accomplished pro players in the one match.

Warzone gameplay
Infinity Ward
Everything from weapons to vehicles could be pulled as part of new competitive rulings.

The private lobby feature only just launched in its beta form. There’s likely still a ton of work going on behind the scenes. From bug fixes to implementing the aforementioned settings, this is just the first step.

Could private games truly become the standard for Warzone competition in the future? Only time will tell. Perhaps both public kill-race tournaments and custom matches will coexist for a good while yet. Regardless, the future of competitive Warzone is clearly only going to get bigger and better.

Call of Duty

Fero dies age 21: An incredible Call of Duty career ended too quickly

Published: 11/Nov/2020 1:10 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 1:18

by Albert Petrosyan
MLG

Share

Professional Call of Duty player Maurice ‘Fero’ Henriquez has passed away on November 10. He was 21 years old.

A dark cloud of sadness has cast its shadow over the Call of Duty community as fans and pro players alike are mourning the death of Fero, one of the more well-known names in CoD esports.

On November 10, after the news of his passing had already surfaced, Fero’s family confirmed it in a tweet from his account, while also shutting down rumors that the death had been a suicide, stemming from depression. In a since-deleted tweet, a family member said that he had passed due to a heart attack.

“This is Maurice’s, aka Fero, family,” the tweet read. “We are saddened to announce his passing. We would like to state that he did not take his own life and he was not battling depression. We appreciate everyone’s love and support. We would also appreciate privacy at this time.”

Tributes poured in from all corners of the CoD community and esports in response to the shocking news.

“I’m heartbroken, truly at a loss for words,” 100 Thieves’ Matt ‘Nadeshot’ Haag tweeted. “Thank you for everything. Rest in peace, brother.”

“Call of Duty scene lost a legend,” Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff wrote. “Wasn’t super close to Fero but we played a few tournaments together, never lost. Played a million tournaments against each other and I never f**kin’ won. Rest easy little bro. Take care of each other, life is precious.”

Toronto Ultra star Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni posted, “My heart is shattered. When we spoke, it was nothing but jokes and laughter. I’m grateful to have teamed with and experienced such a lively passionate person. Rest in peace brother.”

Both the Call of Duty League and Florida Mutineers also posted messages of support on Twitter.

“Thank you for positively impacting the lives of so many people,” the Mutineers tweeted. “The gaming community will never forget your humor, your kindness, and your dedication.”

The team also confirmed that Fero’s passing was caused by “multiple heart attacks” and that his “tragic death was not ruled a suicide,” which they reported at the request of the family.

Fero began his Call of Duty career as a member of Denial Esports in late 2014. His career took off during the 2017-18 WWII season, as a stellar finish to the campaign with Team Kaliber saw him get recruited by 100 Thieves for their new Black Ops 4 team.

His short spell with 100T was followed by a similarly brief stint with Team Envy and, after the season ended, he ultimately failed to land a spot on a Call of Duty League franchise, opting to play in the Challengers amateur circuit.

However, he became a key midseason acquisition for Florida Mutineers, who ended up having a lot of success during the regular season afterward. Amid all of the questions surrounding the Mutineers roster heading into year two of the CDL, all indications were that Fero was one of the players they were going to keep around.

Florida Mutineers
Fero last featured for the Florida Mutineers in the Call of Duty League.

When it comes to passion and skill, Fero was second to only very few in Call of Duty, as most of his peers and those involved with the esport have rated him as a top-tier player for several years now – the Mutineers’ turnaround last season being a testament to that.

The CoD community has lost one of its most eccentric personalities and a huge talent, someone whose dedication to perfecting his craft never went below maximum, and in the face of the utmost adversity, never wavered.

Rest in peace.