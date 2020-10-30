 Call of Duty 2021 leaks hint at new Modern Warfare follow up - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Call of Duty 2021 leaks hint at new Modern Warfare follow up

Published: 30/Oct/2020 6:04

by Brad Norton
Modern Warfare 2019
Infinity Ward

Modern Warfare

Before Black Ops Cold War arrives, we may already have our first hint of next year’s Call of Duty setting as a prominent leaker has teased a new Modern Warfare sequel.

While the Call of Duty franchise has 17 mainline entries covering a wide array of timelines, two names stand out as the most iconic. Both the Black Ops series and the Modern Warfare series have seen the most iterations over the years. 

Treyarch has already released four titles in the Black Ops series with Cold War just weeks away. Meanwhile, Infinity Ward has four entries in the Modern Warfare series, the original trilogy along with 2019’s reboot. Now, it seems as though a fifth could also be on the way with Infinity Ward at the helm.

Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software will reportedly be taking a back seat. Instead of the typical three-year development cycle, Infinity Ward has just two-years to work with. We’re still 12 months off from 2021’s mystery release, but we may already have our first details on next year’s title. 

Modern Warfare 2019
Infinity Ward
Could Price’s story continue in 2021’s Call of Duty?

“It’s looking like CoD for 2021 is another Modern Warfare title of some kind,” prominent leaker Tom Henderson revealed. Not a whole lot is known beyond that key detail, though the setting for the next release appears to be locked in. 

“Understandably not a lot of information as of yet, but it’s a modern-day setting,” he confirmed. Given Modern Warfare’s hard reboot with 2019’s release, could a new sequel be the next step? This would essentially bypass the original Modern Warfare 2 from 2009 if Activision opts for another identical title.

To avoid even more confusion, there’s a good chance the name is a little different, similar to how Black Ops added Cold War to the title for 2020’s drop, despite it being a direct follow up to Black Ops 1. So expect to see Modern Warfare: ‘something something’ as the likely 2021 title.

This could see a direct continuation from where 2019’s game left off. John Price is looking to assemble a team of classic characters to put a stop to Russian terrorist Victor Zakhaev. If Warzone’s ongoing storyline doesn’t beat the single-player campaign to the punch, this could be our objective in 2021’s release.

While this aspect is purely speculation, the leaker also considered the original Modern Warfare 2 being bundled in. No different from how Infinity Warfare launched with Modern Warfare remastered in 2016.

We’re still months away from any official information on the 2021 title, so take this with a grain of salt for now. Black Ops Cold War is the focus for Activision. Anything regarding next year’s game will be kept under wraps for quite some time yet.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 0:46

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality 2 – 1 Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG 2 – 1 FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final Vitality vs BIG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 Complexity vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm