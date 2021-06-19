How to watch $10k Baka Bro-Down Warzone tournament

Warzone’s notorious Baka Bros — Repullze, DiazBiffle, and LuckyChamu — are hosting their very own $10,000 custom tournament to prepare for the World Series of Warzone. Here’s everything you need to know about the event including stream, format, and teams.

Custom trios tournament for $10,000.

Teams composed of invitees and Twitch subscribers.

Hosted by the Baka Bros: Repullze, Lucky Chamu, and Diaz Biffle.

The World Series of Warzone is officially run by Activision and will be the biggest tournament the game has ever seen. Across both Europe and North America, top competitors will be fighting for their share of the $1.2m total prize pool.

While that tournament will kick off on June 23, some of the top pros are gathering to prepare for the tournament, and the Baka Bro-Down represents the perfect opportunity.

Advertisement

Baka Bro-Down Warzone tournament stream

While it’s not clear if there will be a casted main broadcast, we will embed that above if one is announced. In the meantime, you can use Repullze’s stream to get a POV of the action — or check out Lucky and Diaz Biffle’s.

Baka Bro-Down: tournament schedule & format

The Baka Bro-Down aims to imitate the World Series of Warzone format for maximum preparation. It will be spread over two days on June 19-20. Day 1 will kick off at 6PM PST on Saturday, June 19, with Trio kill-racing until 9PM PST. There are 40 pre-qualified teams, and ten more will qualify through this.

SUBSCRIBER QUALIFIERS!!! Register now for your chance to compete against the best of the best. Top 10 teams advance to Day 2 Finals, against 40 invited teams || https://t.co/UvCKFWCIBJ pic.twitter.com/Jt0RSetYbc — Baka Bros (@BakaBros_) June 18, 2021

Day 2 kicks off at 6PM PST on Sunday, June 20. All 50 trios will load into a private lobby together and play six matches. Here’s how scoring works:

Advertisement

1 Kill = 1 Point

1st Place = 2x Points Multiplier

2nd-15th Place = 1.5x Points Multiplier

16th-50th Place = 1x Points Multiplier

Baka Bro-Down: teams & players

Obviously, we can expect the Baka Bros themselves to be showing up for the event. While teams haven’t yet been formally announced, many top players including Jukeyz, Tommey and FaZe Kalei showed interest when Repullze first mentioned it earlier in June.

Related News

What we do know is that Lucky Chamu, Repullze, and Super Evan should be playing together — while Biffle joins Swagg and Booya (their announced WSOW trio).

We’ll add the teams and players here when they’re formally announced.