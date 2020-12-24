Logo
Insane dual wield Diamatti loadout dominates Warzone & lets you keep Ghost

Published: 24/Dec/2020 0:44

by Theo Salaun
As Call of Duty: Warzone’s meta settles following Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War’s integration, a new loadout is emerging. For those who want added stealth, BOCW’s dual Diamatti pistols can replace the MAC-10 and complement the DMR perfectly.

It took some days, but Verdansk’s best players have figured out that BOCW’s DMR 14 tactical rifle is the best primary weapon to use alongside the MAC-10 submachine gun. Now, the dual wield Diamatti pistols are making some opt for Ghost in their first loadout.

With the R9-0 Dragon’s Breath shotgun appearing to get nerfed, the MAC-10’s insane firing rate was quickly adopted as Warzone’s preferred secondary weapon. Shortly after, ‘GD_Booya’ made waves using the DMR, and lobbies soon became flooded with the rifle, which is devastating when in the right hands.

The .357 Snake Shot Akimbo pistols were prevalent on Verdansk until their nerf in May, but their spiritual successor, the dual Diamattis, has arrived. Deadly enough at close range to be viable, players are forsaking Overkill and surprising enemies with these Cold War burst pistols.

The best dual Diamatti loadout for Warzone

diamatti warzone

This Diamatti class is already making its rounds among the best players in Warzone and getting spammed on Twitch chat for those who haven’t tried it out yet. While guys like Swagg and Repullze have prioritized this version, another high-performing player, Metaphor, prefers the 24-round Speed Mag.

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 7.2″ Task Force
  • Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
  • Stock: Dual Wield
  • Ammunition: Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag

Regardless of which Ammunition you choose, the dual Diamattis are lethal when enemies are within its close-quarters range.

Much like the Akimbo Snake Shots, you need to be incredibly up close and personal to maximize value, but the speed boost from pistols can make that easy to do.

As seen in Swagg’s clip of him rocking the Diamattis, they enable you to move very fluidly and the extended mag gives you enough shots to handle multiple opponents in quick succession. That added speed lets him surprise people and, by the end of the fight, even himself.

Since the DMR is so overpowered right now, you can pair it with the dual Diamattis for a dangerous Ghost class in the early game. Then, once a second loadout becomes available, you can swap out the pistols for a Ghost MAC-10 loadout if you want a bigger mag and better range. For the other two Perks, you can maximize your mobility by running Double Time and Amped.

How to get the Wakizashi sword in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 23/Dec/2020 16:35

by Jacob Hale
black ops cold war wakizashi sword
Season 1 is bringing a whole host of new content to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, including guns, maps and modes. One new weapon is the Wakizashi sword — here’s how to get the awesome melee weapon so you can tear up your opponents.

The Wakizashi — famously known as the companion sword to the Samurai’s Katana — has been added to Black Ops Cold War in Season 1, continuing Treyarch’s efforts to add in a huge variety of melee weapons throughout the game’s life cycle, similar to what we’ve seen in previous Black Ops iterations.

So, if the regular Combat Knife just doesn’t do it for you, you’ve come to the right place.

How to unlock Wakizashi sword in Black Ops Cold War

black ops cold war wakizashi sword
Activision
The Wakizashi is slightly slower than the regular Combat Knife, but offers even more range.

Unlocking the Wakizashi sword doesn’t have many requirements, but it’s not going to be particularly easy to do.

To add the new melee weapon to your inventory, you’re going to have to perform two finishing moves in 10 different matches with the Combat Knife equipped.

It’s not a lot, but we all know how difficult it can be to perform these finishing moves — and it always seems to get even more difficult when you’re actively chasing them, too.

Best way to perform finishing moves in BOCW

black ops cold war raid finishing move
Activision
You’ll have to perform at least 20 finishing moves to earn this weapon.

We would recommend utilizing a loadout that lets you stay stealthy while also forcing these situations into play. For example, carrying Stun Grenades and utilizing corners around the map, especially towards where your opponents are spawning, will be the most efficient way of doing this.

It might not be pretty, but you might have to play a little bit campy to pull this one off. Simply pick your room and wait for enemies to run past you, then you can sneak up behind them — preferably utilizing the Ninja perk for near-silent footsteps — and hold the melee button with your Combat Knife out to perform the move. If they turn and see you, throw a Stun Grenade at them to slow them down and take advantage of their vulnerability.

Once you’ve got two in one match, you can just back out and move on to the next one. No need to stick around longer than you want to!