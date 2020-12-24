Insane dual wield Diamatti loadout dominates Warzone & lets you keep Ghost

As Call of Duty: Warzone’s meta settles following Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War’s integration, a new loadout is emerging. For those who want added stealth, BOCW’s dual Diamatti pistols can replace the MAC-10 and complement the DMR perfectly.

It took some days, but Verdansk’s best players have figured out that BOCW’s DMR 14 tactical rifle is the best primary weapon to use alongside the MAC-10 submachine gun. Now, the dual wield Diamatti pistols are making some opt for Ghost in their first loadout.

With the R9-0 Dragon’s Breath shotgun appearing to get nerfed, the MAC-10’s insane firing rate was quickly adopted as Warzone’s preferred secondary weapon. Shortly after, ‘GD_Booya’ made waves using the DMR, and lobbies soon became flooded with the rifle, which is devastating when in the right hands.

The .357 Snake Shot Akimbo pistols were prevalent on Verdansk until their nerf in May, but their spiritual successor, the dual Diamattis, has arrived. Deadly enough at close range to be viable, players are forsaking Overkill and surprising enemies with these Cold War burst pistols.

The best dual Diamatti loadout for Warzone

This Diamatti class is already making its rounds among the best players in Warzone and getting spammed on Twitch chat for those who haven’t tried it out yet. While guys like Swagg and Repullze have prioritized this version, another high-performing player, Metaphor, prefers the 24-round Speed Mag.

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

Barrel : 7.2″ Task Force

Laser : SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Stock : Dual Wield

Ammunition : Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag

Regardless of which Ammunition you choose, the dual Diamattis are lethal when enemies are within its close-quarters range.

Much like the Akimbo Snake Shots, you need to be incredibly up close and personal to maximize value, but the speed boost from pistols can make that easy to do.

As seen in Swagg’s clip of him rocking the Diamattis, they enable you to move very fluidly and the extended mag gives you enough shots to handle multiple opponents in quick succession. That added speed lets him surprise people and, by the end of the fight, even himself.

Since the DMR is so overpowered right now, you can pair it with the dual Diamattis for a dangerous Ghost class in the early game. Then, once a second loadout becomes available, you can swap out the pistols for a Ghost MAC-10 loadout if you want a bigger mag and better range. For the other two Perks, you can maximize your mobility by running Double Time and Amped.