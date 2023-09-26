How to unlock TR-76 Geist in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 6

Season 6 introduces a new bullpup AR to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. Here is everything you need to know about unlocking the TR-76 Geist.

MW2 Season 5 came and went, introducing the Lachmann Shroud and 9mm Daemon. Some players find success with Lachmann Shroud in WZ, but a three-round burst fire rate makes the SMG only viable in specific situations. Meanwhile, the FTAC Siege and GS Magna still remain more popular than the 9mm Daemon.

Maybe this time around, Season 6’s weapons will make more of a splash. The seasonal update will inevitably change Warzone’s meta with weapon buffs and nerfs, but the long-range options especially need a shakeup. According to WZ Ranked, the Kastov 762 AR leads all weapons by a wide margin with a 29.1% pick rate.

In comes the TR-76 Geist AR, described as a jack of all trades. Let’s jump right into how players can add this new rifle to their arsenal.

How to unlock the TR-76 Geist in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare Season 6

Players can unlock the TR-76 Geist in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 by completing the free Sector F7 of the Battle Pass.

Infinity Ward explained: “The TR-76 Geist packs one hell of a punch, dealing solid damage at a moderate rate of fire.”

The devs added that players can improve the AR’s damage profile with a longer barrel or add a laser and underbarrel for better close-range capabilities. The AR also offers a semi-automatic attachment, which awards mobility boosts and harder-hitting ammunition.

It remains to be seen if this AR will serve more as a sniper support than a main primary weapon. Either way, players will surely welcome a new rifle option with welcome arms.

We will provide a guide for the best TR-76 Geist after getting our hands on the AR in-game. But for now, make to check out the rest of our Season 6 coverage.