All Monster Energy skins in Black Ops 6 & how to get them

Monster Energy has partnered with Activision for another Call of Duty collaboration, this time offering a range of exclusive Black Ops 6 rewards, including Operator Skins. Here’s how to get them all.

Much like we’ve seen over the years, the CoD franchise loves to partner with all manner of brands. Be it Burger King or Monster Energy, fans often have plenty of ways to get their hands on some unique goodies by spending money on physical goods.

Black Ops 6 is no different, with this year’s release also coming in hot with a number of unique items. Monster Energy is first up with a refreshed partnership offering up three custom Operator Skins along with four other nifty rewards.

If you’re eager to stand out in any lobby, look no further. Here’s how to get your hands on all the unique rewards.

Activision / Monster Energy Six unique rewards can help you stand out in Black Ops 6.

How to get Monster Energy rewards in Black Ops 6

Getting these exclusive Monster Energy rewards is a simple matter of, you guessed it, buying cans of Monster Energy. All you have to do is purchase cans, upload a picture of your receipt, and redeem a code shortly after. Run through these steps a few times and you’ll have all six rewards in your account.

Below is a quick rundown of how it all works.

Buy Monster Energy cans at any retailer and keep your receipt

Make an account on the CoD Monster Energy page

Link your CoD Monster Energy account to your Activision account

Upload a picture of your receipt on the CoD Monster Energy page “Use a plain background and ensure good lighting.” “The receipt should be smooth and wrinkle-free.” “Please do not write on the receipt.” “For long receipts, please take up to four snapshots.” “Acceptable formats include PDF, JPG, JPEG, PNG, GIF.”

Check your emails after uploading the receipt. You should receive a notice saying your code is receipt verified.

In the next 24 hours, your receipt will be verified and your account will be updated with a reward code.

It’s worth noting, these rewards are only available in select markets. Be sure to check the CoD Monster Energy page to see if your region is included before making a purchase.

All Monster Energy rewards in Black Ops 6

There are six unique rewards on offer through the promotion, meaning you’ll need to buy at least six cans of Monster Energy in different transactions. One shop buying the six cans won’t do the job as you’ll only have one receipt to upload.

If you smash through all six rewards on offer but still have more receipts, you can continue claiming 15-minute double XP tokens as many times as you like.

Below is the full breakdown of the rewards on offer and the number of receipts required:

One receipt: LR 7.62 weapon blueprint and 15-minute double XP token. Available in-game at launch on Oct. 25, 2024.

LR 7.62 weapon blueprint and 15-minute double XP token. Two receipts: Operator skin and 15-minute double XP token. Available in-game at launch on Oct. 25, 2024.

Operator skin and 15-minute double XP token. Three receipts: Weapon vinyl and 15-minute double XP token. Available in-game at launch on Oct. 25, 2024.

Weapon vinyl and 15-minute double XP token. Four receipts: Operator skin and 15-minute double XP token. Available in-game at launch on Oct. 25, 2024.

Operator skin and 15-minute double XP token. Five receipts: Weapon vinyl and 15-minute double XP token. Available in-game on Nov. 16, 2024.

Weapon vinyl and 15-minute double XP token. Six receipts: Operator skin and 15-minute double XP token. Available in-game on Nov. 16, 2024.

Operator skin and 15-minute double XP token. Seven or more receipts: 15-minute double XP token. Available in-game on Nov. 16, 2024.

15-minute double XP token.

For now, that’s everything on offer through the Monster Energy collaboration in Black Ops 6.

We’ll be sure to update you here with any further details if more rewards become available after the game’s full release on October 25.

