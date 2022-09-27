Warzone Season 5 Reloaded adds new Rebirth Resurgence Supreme game mode 

The final major Warzone update is finally upon us, and Raven Software made sure to give the long-serving battle royale a proper send-off. Rebirth Resurgence Supreme serves as a long-overdue response to player feedback.

Warzone Season 5 stirred controversy within the community. Removing Rebirth Island from the regular playlist rotation outraged players, and Heroes vs. Villains was labeled as the “dumbest event ever.”

Raven Software implemented a weekly map rotation during Season 5. For the first four weeks of the season, Warzone had a daily map rotation and featured LTMs during weekends. This unfortunately meant fan-favorite map Rebirth Island was controversially excluded from the daily rotation, limiting it to random days and weekends.

Season 5 Reloaded goes back to the drawing board, adding Rebirth Island back into the regular fold, and takes another shot at implementing a worthwhile new game mode.

Warzone Season 5 experimented with a brand new night mode of Rebirth Island.

What is Resurgence Supreme?

Rebirth Island: Resurgence Supreme is a new LTM, available in solos, duos, trios, or quads.

In the Season 5 Reloaded announcement, developers described Resurgence Supreme; “The focus is on skill more than creating the best loadout.”

Warzone 2 removed loadouts, and popular YouTuber TimTheTatman commended the change because it emphasized players looting and using the weapons provided rather than racing to buy their loadout.

Activision Season 5 Reloaded’s new LTM emphasizes competitive playstyles and looting.

Resurgence Supreme exemplifies Tim’s stance by filling the Rebirth Island with epic quality or greater ground loot and fan-favorite Weapon Blueprints. The new game mode also leans into competitive play by increasing health points and the Resurgence Countdown.

The developers also mentioned removing extraneous items from the mode, but we don’t know much more than that.

Aggressive playstyles are incentivized, as players who win the match with at least 15 eliminations earn the “Resurgence Trials Victory” Calling Card.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded launches on September 28 at 9 a.m. PT for Xbox and PlayStation players. The update was delayed on PC due to crashing issues.