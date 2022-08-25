How to unlock EX1 in Warzone & Vanguard Season 5

Wondering how you can unlock the EX1 in Warzone and Vanguard? Well, our guide has everything you need to know about the new AR.

Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 is finally upon us and that means a huge amount of new content has been added to the game.

While the Caldera map changes, Rage Serum Field Upgrade, and RA 225 SMG are all exciting additions, it’s the new EX1 AR that’s getting the most attention.

This prototype Energy Rifle leaves behind traditional ballistics in favor of a customizable battery system and is absolutely lethal at long range.

Of course, you’ll need to know how to unlock the EX1 AR in Warzone & Vanguard Season 5 before you can use it, and luckily, our guide has everything you need to know.

How to unlock the EX1 in Warzone & Vanguard

Treyarch/Activision The EX1 is extremely powerful at long range.

In order to unlock the EX1 AR in Warzone & Vanguard, players will need to level up the Season 5 Battle Pass to Tier 15.

Once you’ve got your hands on the EX1 you’ll have access to an energy rifle that’s “effective at long range, but requires a cooling off period after depleting its charge capacity”, according to the blog.

Make sure to test out the weapon in your matches as it has the potential to break into the meta in the near future.