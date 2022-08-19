How to unlock Valois Revolver in Warzone & Vanguard Season 5

Wondering how you can unlock the Valois Revolver in Warzone and Vanguard? Well, our handy guide has everything you need to know about unlocking this new Season 5 weapon.

The Valois Revolver is one of the latest weapons that will be added to Warzone and Vanguard during the Season 5 update. This weapon is unique as it acts as both a lethal melee weapon and a pistol, making it extremely deadly in close-quarter scenarios.

Not only is the Valois Revolver capable of landing one-hit melee kills, but it also holds six rounds for added lethality. So, if you wish to know how you can unlock the game’s new Season 5 sidearm, then our Valois Revolver unlock guide has you covered.

How to unlock the Valois Revolver in Warzone & Vanguard?

In order to unlock the Valois Revolver in both Warzone and Vanguard, players will need to complete either of the following challenges:

In multiplayer, get 15 Melee Kills.

In Zombies, get 1,000 Eliminations using Pistols that have been Pack-a-Punched.

If you’re aiming to unlock the Valois Revolver in multiplayer, then we recommend using a melee weapon in Beheaded, which is the perfect map for wracking up close-quarter kills.

Activision The Valois Revolver is one of the many weapons added in Season 5.

Meanwhile, those playing Zombies will want to simply wrack up as many points and head over to the Pack-a-Punch machine as quickly as possible.

If you don’t wish to complete the challenges listed above and want to gain access to the Valois Revolver instantly, then you can purchase it in a Bundle. Of course, this will set you back a number of CP, so only do this if you have points to spare.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about unlocking the Valois Revolver in Warzone and Vanguard. Make sure you check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news and guides.