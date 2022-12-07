How to show FPS in Warzone 2: FPS counter on PC

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

Enabling Warzone 2’s FPS counter is a brilliant way to track how your game is performing while you’re taking down foes in Al Mazrah, but how do you show your FPS in Warzone 2?

While gun skill, positioning, and choice of meta loadout are all important in Warzone 2, it’s also key that your game is running well.

Choppy and unstable performance on Al Mazrah can cause you to miss out on kills and leave yourself exposed to enemies with no chance of fighting back.

One of the best ways to track your performance in Warzone 2 is with an FPS counter, but figuring out how to turn it on can be a frustrating task. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with how to show your FPS counter in Warzone 2.

How to show FPS counter in Warzone 2

Unlike some online FPS titles, Warzone 2 comes with an in-built FPS counter that can be enabled via the settings menu.

So, if you’re looking to turn it on, follow the simple steps below:

Launch Warzone 2 on PC Open the Settings option in the top right Select ‘Interface’ Scroll down to the ‘Telemetry’ section Enable the ‘FPS Counter’ setting

The FPS counter should now be visible on the screen and if you can see you’re experiencing major drops, it may be worth checking out our settings guide to increase your FPS.

Activison An FPS counter in Warzone 2 allows you to track how the game is performing.

How to show FPS counter in Warzone 2 using Steam

If you’re using Steam to launch Warzone 2, there is another FPS counter that can be enabled through the Steam client.

To activate this, simply follow the steps below:

Launch Steam Navigate to the top-right of the client and select ‘Steam’ Head to Settings Select the ‘In-game’ tab Enable ‘In-game FPS counter’ In Steam, you can also choose which area of the screen the counter is located

So, there you have it, that’s how you can show your FPS in Warzone 2 and track your game’s performance.

