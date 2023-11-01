How to pre-load Modern Warfare 3: Date, time, and more

Modern Warfare 3 is set to release in just about a week. Therefore, players are eager to learn everything about pre-loading the game, so that it becomes available on release. Here is what you need to know about pre-load of Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 is a sequel to Modern Warfare 2 which was released last year. In this game, you will follow the story of Soap, Captain Price, Ghost, and other fan-favorite characters as they hunt down Makarov.

Therefore, the hype is at its peak, and it’s time to ready your gear ahead of release. As it happens, you can pre-load the game beforehand which will ensure that you play it as soon as the servers go live.

Here are all the pre-load details for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Contents

Activision Modern Warfare 3 pre-load details revealed

How to pre-load Modern Warfare 3

The process for pre-loading is fairly simple. All you have to do is wait for the pre-loads to go live. Once that does, you can simply download the files and wait for the servers to go live. This will work on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Modern Warfare 3 campaign pre-load details

The campaign of Modern Warfare 3 can be played early if you decide to pre-order the game. The pre-load details for the same have been listed below:

Campaign pre-load Early Access

PC : November 1, 10 AM PT

: November 1, 10 AM PT PlayStation : November 1, 10 AM PT

: November 1, 10 AM PT Xbox: November 1, 10 AM PT

The campaign for the game will go live on November 2, 2023, at 10 AM PT. If you did not pre-order the campaign, you will still receive the pre-load update on November 1. However, you will not be able to access it.

Modern Warfare 3 full-game pre-load details (including Multiplayer and Zombies)

The pre-load details for the full game that releases on November 10, 2023, including Multiplayer and Zombies as well have been listed below:

Modern Warfare 3 full-game pre-load

PC : November 8, 10 AM PT

: November 8, 10 AM PT PlayStation : November 8, 10 AM PT

: November 8, 10 AM PT Xbox: November 8, 10 AM PT

When does Modern Warfare 3 go live?

Activision Modern Warfare 3 PC release times

Modern Warfare 3 will go live on November 10 and November 9 depending on your time zones. The release times for PC and consoles have been listed below:

PC : 9 PM PT (November 9), 12 AM ET, 5 PM GMT

: 9 PM PT (November 9), 12 AM ET, 5 PM GMT Consoles: November 9, 3 AM PT to 10 PM PT (rolling out regionally)

This is all you need to know about Modern Warfare 3 pre-load and its release. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

