How to play Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer Free Access

Infinity Ward is hosting a limited-time event, granting free access to Modern Warfare 2 6v6 and third-person mode gameplay.

Modern Warfare 2 shattered expectations, beating Modern Warfare 3 to become the most lucrative launch in series history. The latest series entry surpassed $1 billion in sell-through revenue in only ten days.

Warzone 2 draws in most of the streaming viewership and media attention, but it’s an excellent time to be a fan of traditional CoD multiplayer. Season 1 Reloaded reintroduced the fan-favorite map Shipment, and fans are already singing the reimagined classic’s praises.

Battle royales appeal to a broader audience because of their free-to-play model, making it harder on traditional FPS titles. Modern Warfare 2’s cheapest version costs 70$, and fans slammed the price hike from $60. Infinity Ward responded, opening its doors for players to test MW2 for free.

Here’s everything you need to know about playing Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer Free Access.

How to play Modern Warfare 2 for free

Activision Modern Warfare 2 is free to play from December 15-19.

Three Modern Warfare 2 maps and four modes are free-to-play from December 15-19. The event ends on December 19 at 10 a.m. PT.

Free Access features Shipment, Farm 18, and El Asilo as playable maps and Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint as game modes.

Season 1 Reloaded brought back Shipment. The map received a visual makeover and plays differently than previous iterations, removing climbable crates.

All modes also have third-person variants. Third-person mode is a brand new innovation in Modern Warfare 2. The developers stated, “In this variant, the camera is set back over the shoulder of your Operator, giving a greater view of your overall surroundings and providing a unique play experience compared to the traditional first-person view.”

Infinity Ward confirmed Free Access requires an additional download, and the file size depends on the platform.