How to avoid Modern Warfare 3 campaign spoilers

Players can start progressing through the Modern Warfare 3 campaign on November 2, but that doesn’t apply to everyone. Here are the best options to avoid campaign story spoilers.

It can be hard to get a multiplayer-geared fan base to care about a single-player experience, but Activision cracked the code. By releasing the MW2 campaign before the game’s full release, players had no other choice than to go in alone and see what they had been missing out on.

Modern Warfare 3 uses the same formula and also provides an extra bit of incentive this go around by including rewards for anyone who completes all 14 missions. Players who pre-ordered MW3 can start their playthroughs starting on November 2.

However, for those who held back from pre-ordering or don’t have time this week, here is everything you need to know about avoiding annoying spoilers.

How to avoid MW3 campaign spoilers

On November 1, CharlieIntel reported: “Some Xbox players have got into the Campaign Early Access already via a glitch, and images and videos are leaking of the campaign. Avoid spoilers and play it for yourself starting tomorrow.”

With leaks already out in the wild before the early access period even starts, it’s difficult to avoid spoilers. Thankfully, there are a few simple tricks to alleviate any potential headaches.

Fans should start by blocking social media accounts known to reveal spoilers to get a few extra clicks.

Another useful tip is muting specific phrases on X, such as “Modern Warfare 3,” “MW3”, “Ghost,” “Captain Price,” or “Makarov.” Any hashtags with the word leak should be muted as well until you have an opportunity to play through the game yourself.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to stay radio silent for too long, as Modern Warfare 3 officially releases worldwide on November 10.