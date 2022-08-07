Modern Warfare II’s first multiplayer map officially revealed

Activision surprised CDL Champs 2022 viewers with a first look at Grand Prix, an all-new map for Modern Warfare II that gives players a taste of one of the biggest sports in the world.

There aren’t many details widely available about Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer mode just yet, but Activision is slowly pulling back the curtain to get fans excited about the upcoming release.

At CDL Champs 2022, not only did they announce the full beta schedule and multiplayer reveal event, but they also showcased Marina Bay Grand Prix, a map that draws from the culture of Formula 1 and pits players against each other in a new kind of arena.

Modern Warfare II’s first multiplayer map Grand Prix has been revealed

Activision Marina Bay Grand Prix celebrates racing culture and turns a racetrack into a warzone

Grand Prix is a mid-range arena in Singapore where players will battle it out on and around a racetrack.

The emphasis on racing being a spectator sport makes for a unique environment where the bleacher-style stadium seating becomes a wall to rein players in and keep the action focused on the center of the battlefield.

An early taste of Grand Prix leaked back in June thanks to files found within CODMobile, but this new look gives a much better idea of how the map will play and how speed may be the name of the game when it comes to staying alive on this one.

This preview is only a taste of what players will be able to get their hands on when the beta gets underway later in September.