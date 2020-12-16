Warzone players slam “terrible” Diamond camo design in Season 1

The new season seems to be going down very well with longtime fans, but one thing that’s dampening the experience for some players is the new Diamond weapon camo design, which has been brought across from Black Ops Cold War.
The Diamond camo as it appears in Black Ops Cold War.
Fans will know this particular blinged-up camo is one of the most difficult to unlock in the game. It takes hours of dedication, and should be something players can proudly show off to highlight their achievement.
Unfortunately, the Diamond camo design in Warzone leaves a lot to be desired, and truly pales in comparison to the Black Ops Cold War design above, which was far more stylish. You can see it for yourself in the video below.
The main problem seems to be that the ‘diamonds’ on the camo don’t really look like diamonds at all. They lack shine or texture and are more comparable to stone, which certainly takes away from the ‘prestigious’ nature of the design.
Fans have already taken to social media to share their frustration over the “terrible” new Diamond camo design, with many saying they’re simply refusing to use it in Warzone.
One player accused Warzone of ‘disrespecting’ the Cold War version of Diamond camo, while another questioned, “How does a camo that takes HOURS… that was ALREADY MEDIOCRE compared to [Black Ops 4’s] diamond… LOOK LIKE THIS?”
A third chimed in: “On the snipers, specifically the Barrett, it looks horrendous. I can’t use it.”
How… does a camo that takes HOURS… that was ALREADY MEDIOCRE compared to BO4's diamond… LOOK LIKE THIS?@Tony_Flame I've been defending yall since launch, but bro..? Did we playtest this at all??? pic.twitter.com/HQ1TbHXUlK
While this is purely a cosmetic frustration that doesn’t affect gameplay, Black Ops Cold War players are facing a bug in Zombies mode that’s broken the Pack-A-Punch upgrade tool, leaving them almost defenseless in the face of hordes.
Activision and Treyarch have finally integrated Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War into Warzone to kick off Season 1. The massive update has introduced a Rebirth Island map, new weapons, and more. Here, Dexerto will be posting all of the live updates as they happen for all things Warzone– including handy guides, news, leaks, and streamer reactions.
December 16, 1.33pm GMT One of the biggest talking points, from what we’ve seen, is how devastating the Mac-10 looks since being integrated. If you would like to jump on the bandwagon, we’ve got an ideal loadout to get you started.
This MAC-10 loadout is great for those close-quarter scenarios.
December 16, 1.28pm GMT Responding to our #DexertoWarzone Twitter post, CDL commentator Maven has had his say on the update. He didn’t use the hashtag but we’ll let him off!
He said: “Go back to old respawn system. The lobbies are dying too fast and it promotes rat like behavior.”
In an earlier tweet, he said: “Shoutout to Treyarch/IW/Raven for this update. I can’t imagine how insane it was to have everything tied together like this for the first time. Will obviously need to be some balancing and what not…but it’s working smoothly and dope as hell.”
Scott: “Needs starting player numbers bumped up, by the time the first circle comes around there is like 20 players left which isn’t much fun. I think the map could take 100 players easy.”
Mohamed: “Better than Verdansk with less campers…”
Ethan: “Who thought this was acceptable?”
Along with his tweet, Ethan posted a picture of the Diamond camo – which doesn’t look great.
Best Krig 6 loadout for Warzone Season 1
December 16, 12.05pm GMT Next up for our best loadouts series is the Krig 6, which is one of the stronger ARs in the game. Here’s what you need to succeed with it in Warzone Season 1:
The Krig 6 might even beat out the Kilo 141 in Warzone.
Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
Optic: Axial Arms 3x
Barrel: 19.7” Takedown
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Magazine: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag
Check out the full loadout guide from Dexerto’s Jacob Hale here.
Most popular guns
December 16, 11.35am GMT As you might expect, players are already sizing up weapons to use in Warzone Season 1.
In a DexertoIntel poll, it looks like the AK74u is the gun most people are excited about so far – with the M16 just behind.
Best M16 loadout for Warzone Season 1
December 16, 11.25am GMT After grinding away through the early hours and checking out what the top streamers are using, we’ve found a great loadout for the M16 already.
Optic: Axial Arms 3x
Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
Barrel: 20.5” Task Force
Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
Ammunition: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag
Dexerto’s James Busby has the latest on why this loadout will allow you to dominate on day one.
Diamond, Gold & Dark Matter camos in Warzone
December 16, 10.55am GMT Unfortunately, Zombies mastery camos are not available in Warzone yet, nor is other Zombies-related content.
It’s not all bad, though. Diamond, Gold and Dark Matter mastery camos have arrived – and here’s how they look:
Drift0r: BOCW weapons are strong but high recoil
December 16, 10.37am GMT Popular content creator Drift0r has been testing all of the Black Ops Cold War weapons in Warzone and given his verdict.
Replying to one of our tweets, he said: “They seem to have retained their damage & range numbers from BOCW MP. That means the TTK is f**king absurdly fast in Warzone.
“However, all of them seem like double the recoil? They all shred but kick a lot more.”
The Mac-10 shreds in Warzone
December 16, 10am GMT A few clips are circulating on Twitch showing the new Mac-10 weapon absolutely destroying enemies, with just a 53 round mag and grip. Check this out.
Rebirth Island is now open for business in Warzone
December 16, 3:15am ET
If you can’t access Rebirth Island, restart your game. The playlist is now functioning, with almost every streamer dropping into the new map.
Yep, the M16 is busted in Warzone
December 16, 3:06am ET
Check out this clip from Crowder, beaming someone with the M16 in just two bursts.
Want to use the Groza and Mac-10 in Warzone? Here’s how
December 16, 3:04am ET
The Groza AR and Mac-10 SMG are now available in Warzone Season 1. The latter is reportedly pretty broken too, with players saying it’s insane in close range.
Dexerto’s Alex Tsiaoussidis has the latest on how to unlock it.
Apparently some players are struggling to get into Warzone
December 16, 2:54am ET
PC players are receiving the “Zed 398 Swift Clover” error that is not letting them play the new content.
Tfue is a fan of the M16 in Warzone
December 16, 2:48am ET
Tfue is one of the first streamers to drop into Warzone Season 1, and he’s loving the M16 in his first game back. “This gun feels cracked. Oh my god. The M16. It’s got like no recoil with no attachments.”
Peep the Warzone Season 1 battle pass
December 16, 2:32am ET
The Warzone Season 1 battle pass is now live in game. The 100 tiers of content can be unlocked by buying your way through, or grinding out the hours.
Warzone Season 1 download sizes
December 16, 2:17am ET
According to reports, the download for Warzone Season 1 is between 21GB and 24GB in size.
PS4/PS5: 21GB
Xbox: 22GB
PC: 24GB
Warzone Season 1 is now live!
December 16, 2:11am ET
Warzone Season 1 is now live! Players can download the update and jump into game starting from right this very second.
Attack helicopters coming to Warzone Season 1
December 16, 12:24am ET
Attack helicopters will be a new way around Verdansk and Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 1. They’ll be similar to regular helicopters, except there’ll also be two miniguns players can fire from.
You can view them in action in the gameplay trailer below.
Where is Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 1?
December 15, 11:58pm ET
The Warzone Season 1 update is introducing a new map named Rebirth Island. The smaller map is going to promote “intense, close-quarter action.”
New FOV slider not coming in Warzone Season 1 update
December 15, 11:14pm ET
The Warzone field-of-view (FOV) slider that players were hoping for in Season 1 is reportedly not coming in the update. The game is staying on the Modern Warfare engine, which can’t accommodate the change.
Progression across BOCW, Modern Warfare, Warzone now synchronized
December 15, 7:39pm ET
As part of the Season 1 update, players will no longer have to grind three different games for prestige. The new 1,000 level system will keep track of players’ progress across Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Warzone.
All previously unlocked items will remain unlocked.