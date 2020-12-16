Logo
Warzone players slam “terrible” Diamond camo design in Season 1

Published: 16/Dec/2020 13:58

by Daniel Megarry
Call of Duty: Warzone players have expressed their anger over the way Diamond camo looks in Season 1, calling it disrespectful to those who spent hours unlocking it.

Warzone has just been given its biggest ever update. Season 1 of Treyarch’s popular battle royale, which dropped on December 16, introduced a brand new map, Rebirth Island, as well as a series of new weapons including the Mac 10 SMG and the Groza Assault Rifle.

The new season seems to be going down very well with longtime fans, but one thing that’s dampening the experience for some players is the new Diamond weapon camo design, which has been brought across from Black Ops Cold War.

The Diamond camo as it appears in Black Ops Cold War.

Fans will know this particular blinged-up camo is one of the most difficult to unlock in the game. It takes hours of dedication, and should be something players can proudly show off to highlight their achievement.

Unfortunately, the Diamond camo design in Warzone leaves a lot to be desired, and truly pales in comparison to the Black Ops Cold War design above, which was far more stylish. You can see it for yourself in the video below.

Warzone fans hate the “terrible” Diamond camo

The main problem seems to be that the ‘diamonds’ on the camo don’t really look like diamonds at all. They lack shine or texture and are more comparable to stone, which certainly takes away from the ‘prestigious’ nature of the design.

Fans have already taken to social media to share their frustration over the “terrible” new Diamond camo design, with many saying they’re simply refusing to use it in Warzone.

One player accused Warzone of ‘disrespecting’ the Cold War version of Diamond camo, while another questioned, “How does a camo that takes HOURS… that was ALREADY MEDIOCRE compared to [Black Ops 4’s] diamond… LOOK LIKE THIS?”

A third chimed in: “On the snipers, specifically the Barrett, it looks horrendous. I can’t use it.”

While this is purely a cosmetic frustration that doesn’t affect gameplay, Black Ops Cold War players are facing a bug in Zombies mode that’s broken the Pack-A-Punch upgrade tool, leaving them almost defenseless in the face of hordes.

For the latest news on the Season One update, make sure you follow our Warzone Season 1 live blog and check out our dedicated Call of Duty hub where you’ll find weapons guides, patch notes, and leaks.

Warzone Season 1 Black Ops Cold War LIVE: News, reactions & tips

Published: 16/Dec/2020 10:00 Updated: 16/Dec/2020 13:53

by David Purcell
Activision and Treyarch have finally integrated Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War into Warzone to kick off Season 1. The massive update has introduced a Rebirth Island map, new weapons, and more. Here, Dexerto will be posting all of the live updates as they happen for all things Warzone – including handy guides, news, leaks, and streamer reactions.

Warzone Season 1 essentials

Warzone Season 1 live updates

Mac-10 best loadout for Warzone

December 16, 1.33pm GMT
One of the biggest talking points, from what we’ve seen, is how devastating the Mac-10 looks since being integrated. If you would like to jump on the bandwagon, we’ve got an ideal loadout to get you started.

This MAC-10 loadout is great for those close-quarter scenarios.
  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 5.3” Extended 
  • Laser: Steady Aim laser
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 43 Rnd Drum

Check out the full guide from James Busby here.

Maven on Warzone Season 1

December 16, 1.28pm GMT
Responding to our #DexertoWarzone Twitter post, CDL commentator Maven has had his say on the update. He didn’t use the hashtag but we’ll let him off!

He said: “Go back to old respawn system. The lobbies are dying too fast and it promotes rat like behavior.”

In an earlier tweet, he said: “Shoutout to Treyarch/IW/Raven for this update. I can’t imagine how insane it was to have everything tied together like this for the first time. Will obviously need to be some balancing and what not…but it’s working smoothly and dope as hell.”

Get involved – What do you think of Rebirth Island?

December 16, 12.33pm GMT
Send us your reactions to the new Warzone season update using #DexertoWarzone and we’ll pick some of the best tweets. In terms of opinions, there’s a mixed bag so far:

Scott: “Needs starting player numbers bumped up, by the time the first circle comes around there is like 20 players left which isn’t much fun. I think the map could take 100 players easy.”

Mohamed: “Better than Verdansk with less campers…”

Ethan: “Who thought this was acceptable?”

Along with his tweet, Ethan posted a picture of the Diamond camo – which doesn’t look great.

Best Krig 6 loadout for Warzone Season 1

December 16, 12.05pm GMT
Next up for our best loadouts series is the Krig 6, which is one of the stronger ARs in the game. Here’s what you need to succeed with it in Warzone Season 1:

The Krig 6 might even beat out the Kilo 141 in Warzone.
  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Barrel: 19.7” Takedown
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Magazine: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

Check out the full loadout guide from Dexerto’s Jacob Hale here.

December 16, 11.35am GMT
As you might expect, players are already sizing up weapons to use in Warzone Season 1.

In a DexertoIntel poll, it looks like the AK74u is the gun most people are excited about so far – with the M16 just behind.

Have your say in our poll!

Best M16 loadout for Warzone Season 1

December 16, 11.25am GMT
After grinding away through the early hours and checking out what the top streamers are using, we’ve found a great loadout for the M16 already.

  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
  • Barrel: 20.5” Task Force
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
  • Ammunition: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

Dexerto’s James Busby has the latest on why this loadout will allow you to dominate on day one.

Diamond, Gold & Dark Matter camos in Warzone

December 16, 10.55am GMT
Unfortunately, Zombies mastery camos are not available in Warzone yet, nor is other Zombies-related content.

It’s not all bad, though. Diamond, Gold and Dark Matter mastery camos have arrived – and here’s how they look:

Drift0r: BOCW weapons are strong but high recoil

December 16, 10.37am GMT
Popular content creator Drift0r has been testing all of the Black Ops Cold War weapons in Warzone and given his verdict.

Replying to one of our tweets, he said: “They seem to have retained their damage & range numbers from BOCW MP. That means the TTK is f**king absurdly fast in Warzone.

“However, all of them seem like double the recoil? They all shred but kick a lot more.”

The Mac-10 shreds in Warzone

December 16, 10am GMT
A few clips are circulating on Twitch showing the new Mac-10 weapon absolutely destroying enemies, with just a 53 round mag and grip.
Check this out.

Rebirth Island is now open for business in Warzone

December 16, 3:15am ET

If you can’t access Rebirth Island, restart your game. The playlist is now functioning, with almost every streamer dropping into the new map.

Yep, the M16 is busted in Warzone

December 16, 3:06am ET

Check out this clip from Crowder, beaming someone with the M16 in just two bursts.

Want to use the Groza and Mac-10 in Warzone? Here’s how

December 16, 3:04am ET

The Groza AR and Mac-10 SMG are now available in Warzone Season 1. The latter is reportedly pretty broken too, with players saying it’s insane in close range.

Dexerto’s Alex Tsiaoussidis has the latest on how to unlock it.

Apparently some players are struggling to get into Warzone

December 16, 2:54am ET

PC players are receiving the “Zed 398 Swift Clover” error that is not letting them play the new content.

Tfue is a fan of the M16 in Warzone

December 16, 2:48am ET

Tfue is one of the first streamers to drop into Warzone Season 1, and he’s loving the M16 in his first game back. “This gun feels cracked. Oh my god. The M16. It’s got like no recoil with no attachments.”

Peep the Warzone Season 1 battle pass

December 16, 2:32am ET

The Warzone Season 1 battle pass is now live in game. The 100 tiers of content can be unlocked by buying your way through, or grinding out the hours.

Warzone Season 1 download sizes

December 16, 2:17am ET

According to reports, the download for Warzone Season 1 is between 21GB and 24GB in size. 

  • PS4/PS5: 21GB
  • Xbox: 22GB
  • PC: 24GB

Warzone Season 1 is now live!

December 16, 2:11am ET

Warzone Season 1 is now live! Players can download the update and jump into game starting from right this very second.

Attack helicopters coming to Warzone Season 1

December 16, 12:24am ET

Attack helicopters will be a new way around Verdansk and Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 1. They’ll be similar to regular helicopters, except there’ll also be two miniguns players can fire from.

You can view them in action in the gameplay trailer below.

Where is Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 1?

December 15, 11:58pm ET

The Warzone Season 1 update is introducing a new map named Rebirth Island. The smaller map is going to promote “intense, close-quarter action.”

Dexerto’s Isaac McIntyre has the wrap here.

Warzone is finally adding its second battle royale map, Rebirth Island.
New FOV slider not coming in Warzone Season 1 update

December 15, 11:14pm ET

The Warzone field-of-view (FOV) slider that players were hoping for in Season 1 is reportedly not coming in the update. The game is staying on the Modern Warfare engine, which can’t accommodate the change.

You can read about the BOCW FOV slider here.

What is Resurgence in Warzone? New game mode

December 15, 9:38pm ET

Warzone Season 1 will add a new game mode named Resurgence. This mode will be more aggressive than any other, with a host of new features.

Dexerto’s Alex Garton has the rundown here.

No R9-0 “Fire Shotgun” nerfs planned for Warzone Season 1

December 15, 9:13pm ET

With the patch notes live, it appears that no nerfs for the notorious Fire Shotgun are on the way in Warzone Season 1. There are also no map changes for Verdansk.

Every new weapon added in Warzone Season 1

December 15, 7:44pm ET

The Warzone Season 1 update will add every weapon from the BOCW multiplayer list, as well as the new Groza AR and Mac-10 SMG.

You can find the full list here.

Progression across BOCW, Modern Warfare, Warzone now synchronized

December 15, 7:39pm ET

As part of the Season 1 update, players will no longer have to grind three different games for prestige. The new 1,000 level system will keep track of players’ progress across Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Warzone.

All previously unlocked items will remain unlocked.