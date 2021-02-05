Logo
How to get points fast in Firebase Z: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Published: 5/Feb/2021 10:24

by David Purcell
Firebase z
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty Zombies

Black Ops Cold War added a brand new Firebase Z map to the game with its February 4 patch, and if you’re wondering how to get more points (or money) while playing it, you’ve come to the right place. 

A plethora of famous Zombies maps have been released by Treyarch in the last decade, and it all started with Nacht Der Untoten back on the original Black Ops game.

You won’t be surprised to know that things have changed since then, and most recently with Firebase Z, the money/points system has been tweaked as well. Now, for this, it has its negatives and its positives.

Let’s take a look through those, shall we…

firebase z
Activision
Here’s a satellite image of Firebase Z.

How to get points in Firebase Z

How the points system works

You won’t be building up points in the same way this time, which might be confusing at first glance for players, but if you’re used to Die Maschine by now, then you’ll be right at home.

Unlike previous maps where damage dealt allowed you to rack up points to spend, this time Treyarch have changed things up a bit. You’re going to need to kill the Zombie to be granted a bonus, rather than being rewarded for landing individual strikes or shots that may not lead to a kill.

The negative of this, of course, is that the old fashioned use of melee attacks in the early game will only be effective if you down the enemy. Previously, each attack through windows would grant enough money to go out and buy a wall weapon.

Perk Machines

Firebase Z perk machine
Treyarch
Here’s what the Perk Machines look like in Firebase Z – pretty standard for a regular Zombies player.

If you find a Perk Machine in Firebase Z, there’s something you can do to rack up some bonus points. Simply go prone in front of it and it should spit out some cash for you to pick up.

It’s not an insane strategy, but every little helps. This can be done one time per game, per Perk Machine, so keep that in mind.

Headshots

It doesn’t take a genius to figure it out in-game, but it’s worth noting that headshots are a great way – once you have a weapon – to rack up some valuable points.

When you’re later in the game and have a nice weapon setup, this won’t be an issue. Early game, however, hitting heads can be a great way to get you started and obviously the Zombies will die quicker too.

Paris Legion CDL 2021 preview: mountain to climb for ragtag roster

Published: 5/Feb/2021 4:58

by Brad Norton
Skrapz headshot
Call of Duty League

Call of Duty League Paris Legion

The newly formed Paris Legion roster has the odds stacked against them heading into the 2021 Call of Duty League season, with a varied group of players from different backgrounds, it’s going to be an uphill battle but major upsets could still be in the cards.

After a relatively poor showing throughout the inaugural season, Paris Legion was one of a few teams to dump its entire roster. All starting and substitute players were let go to make way for a random assortment of new additions that no one could have predicted.

The new lineup has a wealth of experience behind them, but these players have actually never worked together before. There’s no history among the group and no cohesion within the team just yet.

While they should be outclassed by most competitors on paper in 2021, there’s still a chance Legion’s new lineup could cause some big upsets this year.

Paris Legion CDL 2021 roster

Player Previous Team
Nicholas ‘Classic‘ DiCostanzo Toronto Ultra
Luis ‘Fire‘ Rivera Five Star (NA Challengers)
Ulysses ‘AquA‘ Silva Los Angeles Guerrillas
Matthew ‘Skrapz‘ Marshall London Royal Ravens

Paris Legion shifting gears in 2021

With the original Legion roster, there was some kind of direction when building the team. You had a trio of experienced Aussies joining a handful of Europe’s top prospects. The combination made some amount of sense. With the new Legion roster, however, it appears as though there’s very little direction behind it.

You’ve now got a random amalgamation of CDL talent hopping into the lobby with an unknown quantity in Fire. Skrapz, AquA, and Classic have almost two decades of combined experience. They’ve seen and done it all over the years with time spent under many of the most reputable organizations in the world.

Moreover, they all have a year of CDL experience under their belt. Skrapz helped lead the Royal Ravens to a fourth-place finish at last year’s Champs. Classic secured a Home Series win in Week 13 with Toronto Ultra. While AquA’s best placement came in Week 9 with a Top Four finish.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old up and comer Fire, has barely a few months of experience at the amateur level. His initial run in the NA Challengers circuit saw nothing but Top Four finishes from June to August in 2020.

Despite his lack of pro experience, Fire has already proven to be one of the hottest rookies to keep an eye on this year. While not much to go off, Legion’s first showing against the London Royal Ravens in the Kickoff Classic gave us our first look at the team in action.

Fire managed to remain neutral or positive across the five map series, even leading his team in kills throughout the second Hardpoint, putting up 31 eliminations.

Having only just come together in recent weeks, Legion has very little time to properly mesh and work on strategies for the upcoming season. That being said, their raw gun skill might just be enough to help them overcome this hurdle while they get used to one another.

Not only is their first time playing together, but they’ve “barely even spoken before,” Skrapz said in a post-game interview on January 25. “I’m really enjoying it though, all three of them want to get better. Every single day’s a grind.”

While they might not be closing out Majors and sweeping the best teams in the league, there’s certainly potential for Legion to be a dark horse in 2021.