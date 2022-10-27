How to get MGB Nuke in Modern Warfare 2

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is here and plenty of players are looking to end games with a nuke, but is it possible?

Since Modern Warfare 2, the original one from 2009, introduced a Nuclear Bomb as a killstreak, Call of Duty games have had some form of bonus for getting a 25 to 30 killstreak.

Some of these have been devastating, game-ending moments of destruction, while others just gave you a further ten kills to your score and let the game carry on for a few more minutes. Players, though, have always preferred the former – especially if it provides a cool game-ending screen.

In the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) beta, there was no bonus for hitting the 30-kill mark. Plenty of players tried to end the game with a nuke, but it just didn’t happen. Though, now the full game has gone live, things have changed.

Is there a Nuke killstreak in Modern Warfare 2?

That’s right, yes, there is a nuke-type killstreak in Modern Warfare 2 (2022). And no, you don’t have to select it as one of your three chosen killstreaks like in the original game.

Instead, it’s one of the hidden killstreaks. Once you hit 30 kills, you’ll get an alert on-screen that the MGB is ready for launch. This is the Nuclear Bomb for MW2, and will take a few seconds, as normal, to launch.

Once it does launch, as players have shown, it’ll wipe out the entire lobby and end the game no matter what the scoreline is. So, you’ll be able to dig your team out of a hole if you’re focusing on kills rather than the objective.

Getting to 30 kills is no easy feat, of course, and you’ll need to run a weapon like the Lachmann sub or FSS Hurricane to give you a leg up.

You’re not going to achieve world-first status, that’s already been done by now, but it never hurts to flex the fact that you’ve achieved at least one Nuke.