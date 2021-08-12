How to get Kyubi Kitsune skin in Warzone & Cold War Season 5

The Kyubi Kitsune skin is arriving to Warzone and Black Ops Cold War with the launch of Season 5, and the exclusive, time-limited cosmetic is sure to turn some heads in Verdansk.

Kitsune is the headline Operator for Season 5, a “Japanese self-taught cybersecurity expert and world-class thief” that is available to use as soon as you purchase the Battle Pass.

While Kitsune will be joined by Stryker and Hudson in Season 5, the Japanese Operator is likely to steal the limelight from her new peers thanks to this Kyubi skin.

With cat-like features on a mask that looks fresh off a horror set, the Kyubi skin is definitely going to be an intimidating one to come across in both Warzone and Cold War.

Unlocking it is incredibly simple, too — but it’s going to come at a cost.

To unlock the Kyubi Kitsune skin, you’ll have to purchase the Season 5 Battle Pass Bundle before August 31, just over two weeks after the new season officially launches.

The Battle Pass Bundle, which includes 20 Tier Skips in the Battle Pass, costs 2400 COD Points, with a bundle of that much CP setting you back $20 (£16.79 in the UK).

Since the skin is only available for a short period of time, this Kyubi Kitsune skin is going to become one of the rarest in Call of Duty, truly setting you apart from the competition.

So if you’re planning on picking it up, make sure you purchase the Battle Pass bundle before August 31. Meanwhile, you can check out everything new in Season 5, including a number of new maps and some serious weapon buffs and nerfs in Cold War.