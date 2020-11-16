 How to get Juggernog in Cold War Zombies with Coffin Dance Easter egg - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

How to get Juggernog in Cold War Zombies with Coffin Dance Easter egg

Published: 16/Nov/2020 23:56

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Like every Zombies map since World at War, Black Ops Cold War’s Die Maschine has a number of different Easter eggs, including the main quest, but easily the most hilarious and maybe one of the more useful ones, is the Coffin Dance Easter egg. Here’s how to complete it.

Zombies Easter eggs are something that the community looks forward to year after year. Once a new map releases, fans jump in, grind, and try to figure out every little secret the mode has in store.

Beyond the main quests, however, there’s a slew of smaller Easter eggs that fans figure out. These eggs have shorter steps and aren’t as intense but they can sometimes wind up giving players some useful rewards. Now, it seems like the Die Maschine map has another example of one of these smaller Easter eggs and it’ll end up giving you some pretty useful items if you’re lucky.

Coffin Dance Easter egg in Die Maschine

Activision
The Coffin Dance Easter egg in Die Maschine has a chance of dropping a free perk and weapon.

The Easter egg in question is based on the popular “Coffin Dance” meme that was circulating earlier in 2020. In-game, players can see a group of Zombies carrying a chest in the center of the particle accelerator room.

Even though the game labels them as enemies on your crosshairs and they are still pinged as “Zombies”, you can’t kill them and are forced to watch the full animation.

After the dancing is done, however, the chest they’re carrying will drop and you’ll have a chance to open it. Currently, the exact spawn rates of each item is unknown but parts and a free Juggernog perk seem to spawn almost every single time it’s opened.

In some instances, players can actually get a free Ray Gun, which is noteworthy because the Wonder Weapon rarely spawns in the mystery box, meaning this has the potential to be a quick, easy way to get a free version.

How to complete the Coffin Dance Easter egg

Activision
After watching the Easter egg, the Zombies will drop a loot crate.

While completing this Easter egg is relatively easy, with most of the steps taking place in one room, it’s a bit annoying to complete considering you have to run around for a bit. In addition, you’ll have to build the Pack-A-Punch machine before you attempt it, which can also take a bit of time.

Even still, not having to spend 2500 points on Juggernog is a nice trade-off, especially if there’s a chance of getting a free Ray Gun out of it.

  1. Turn on the power.
  2. Build the Pack-A-Punch machine.
  3. Shoot five orbs located in the particle accelerator room
    1. The first is located near the Zombies spawn window underneath the Pack-A-Punch machine.
    2. The second is found behind the computers on the right side of the power room.
    3. The third is located in the stairs leading below the Anomaly
    4. The fourth is located up high near the ceiling on the side of the room that leads to the hanging bomb.
    5. The fifth is in the pipe’s right below the power room.
  4. After that, you’ll be transported back to the Aether realm and you can watch the hilarious animation.
  5. Once the animation is complete, you’ll be transported back and the crate the Zombies were carrying will be dropped.

Finding the exact location of each orb is a bit frustrating without a visual aid. Luckily, there’s an easy and simple one from NoahJ456 that shows where they all are.

It’s important to note that they can be shot in any particular order so if you want to go out of order from the one listed above, that’s not going to be a problem.

Call of Duty

How to build Pack-A-Punch in Black Ops Cold War Zombies Die Maschine map

Published: 16/Nov/2020 19:32

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Players can finally jump into all that Black Ops Cold War Zombies has to offer on the new map Die Maschine. One of the most important and vital aspects of the mode is the Pack-A-Punch machine, and we’ve got all the details for what it does exactly and how to build it.

With every iteration, Call of Duty Zombies switches things up, whether it be through special abilities, field upgrades, or other aspects of the game. One thing that’s appeared in every entry and stayed relatively the same, however, is the Pack-a-Punch machine.

Players use this device as a way to upgrade their weapons and make them more powerful, which in turn, helps get reach higher rounds. Finding and sometimes building this machine is imperative if you want to take down zombies at a quicker pace. Here’s what you need to know in order to build the machine in Black Ops Cold War’s Die Maschine map.

How does Pack-A-Punch work in BOCW Zombies?

Activision
The Pack-A-Punch machine works a little differently in BOCW but the main concept remains the same.

Like every previous chapter in the Black Ops series, the Pack-A-Punch upgrades your weapons for a cost. This damaged boost is pretty much required if you want to make it to higher rounds so you’ll want to get to the machine as quickly as possible.

What’s different this time around, however, is that Treyarch has made the upgrade process itself a bit more refined. Now, there’s no longer an animation that plays when you upgrade and on top of that, there are three distinct upgrade selections that players can go through: level 1, level 2, and level 3.

Despite this new upgrade path, things are still a bit restricted. Each Pack-A-Punch level has an increasing cost, with the lowest being the standard 5000 points and the highest being 30000 points. In addition, you can’t just skip right to level 3 even if you have the points. You’ll have to upgrade to 1, 2, then 3.

On top of all that, in addition to increasing your damage, players also have the ability to add Ammo Mods to their weapons, including fire rounds, freeze rounds, electric rounds, and toxic gas rounds.

How to build the Pack-A-Punch machine in Die Maschine

Activision
After turning on the power, players have to go through an Aether Tunnel in order to find the Machine Parts.

Compared to some maps in the Black Ops universe, building the Pack-A-Punch machine in Die Maschine is relatively simple, but there are a number of steps you need to complete in order to get there.

Because it’s imperative to higher round survival, you’ll want to start working towards this pretty much as soon as you start the match. Getting all these steps done while there’s only a few zombies means you don’t have to worry about going down.

  1. Gain access to the underground Facility, which is located behind automated doors.
  2. Turn on the power.
  3. In the main room with the particle accelerator, there will be two terminals that you’ll have to interact with. Go up to them and do so.
  4. Enter the Anomaly that appears at the center of the main Facility.
  5. Find the Aether Tunnel as marked in-game and go through it.
  6. After you exit the tunnel, in the same room you appeared in, you’ll find a Machine Part. Pick it up.
  7. Run back to where the Anomaly first appeared and you’ll see the outline of a Pack-A-Punch Machine. Place the parts there by interacting with it.
  8. After you automatically teleport back, you’ll have access to the machine.

A visual demonstration of all these steps being completed in-game can be seen in the video below, courtesy of popular Zombies YouTuber, MrRoflWaffles.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about how the Pack-a-Punch works in this year’s Zombies and how to build it in-game.

Now that we’ve armed you with this info, jump back into Die Maschine and dominate some undead!