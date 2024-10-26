How to craft the Jet Gun in Black Ops 6 Zombies on Liberty Falls

The Thrustodyne Aeronautics Model 23, commonly known as the Jet Gun, is among the most popular Wonder Weapons in Call of Duty Zombies history. Here is everything you need to know about crafting it in Black Ops 6 on Liberty Falls.

Treyarch brought back several iconic Wonder Weapons for BO6 Zombies, including the Wunderwaffe DG2, Beamsmasher, and Ray Gun. Since the fan-favorite round-based format is back, players will need these powerful weapons to survive endless rounds of enemies.

And, while the Jet Gun is among these weapons, it’s also an essential part of the Liberty Falls Easter Egg. You’ll want to get your hands on this thing for more reasons than just killing zombies.

Most Wonder Weapons can be acquired by opening a Mystery Box for 950 Essence. However, players can also craft the Jet Gun on Liberty Falls by following a few simple steps.

How to craft the Jet Gun on Liberty Falls

If you don’t want to waste Essence on the chance to get a Jet Gun, here is a step-by-step guide on how to craft it for free.

Obtain the Water Pressure Gauge

There is an outdoor hose near the E4 coordinates on Washington Avenue, in front of Lilly’s Flowerpot store.

Press Square on PlayStation or X on Xbox to take the Water Valve.

Next, move to the Liberty Lanes Bowling Alley, located around E7. There is a water gauge located on the wall next to the bowling lanes.

Dexerto

Knock off the panel and put the Water Valve on the wall. Hold Square or X until the water pressure is built up. Filling the bar will be challenging solo because Zombies can still hurt you while you are doing it.

We recommend doing it at the end of a round or recruiting some friends to help provide some cover fire.

Dexerto

Acquire the Handbrake

Go to the Graveyard located near B4 on the map. Eliminate the Groundskeeper zombie who spawns next to the mausoleum. You will tell which Zombie is the Groundskeeper by the name tag over his head.

Dexerto

Take the Toolshed Key off his body. This key opens the shed near D4 on the map. Once inside, the Handbrake will be on the table.

Find the Electrical Wires

Dexerto

To get the Electrical Wires, you’ll first need a Mangle Cannon. Players can purchase this at a Workbench for 1,250 Salvage or loot it off a Mangler.

With the cannon in hand, go to the Radio House near the coordinates at H3. Destroy the front door with the Mangler Cannon. Search the wire piles inside until you find the Electrical Wires.

Dexerto

Craft the Jet Gun

Dexerto

On the Motel’s second floor, there is a Workbench where players can combine all three parts and create the Jet Gun. Players should be careful when approaching the room because a horde of zombies will pop out the door.

That’s everything we know about crafting the Jet Gun. For more on BO6 Zombies, check out our guides on finding the Pack-a-Punch machine on Terminus and how to unlock the Terminus easter egg song.