How to get free DG-56 Redacted Blueprint in Warzone through Rebirth Island Easter egg

Here is how to complete the new Warzone Rebirth Island Easter egg and earn a free DG-56 Redacted Blueprint.

Rebirth Island has finally once again found its way to Call of Duty, the beloved map now the object of many Warzone players’ eyes. While the map is largely unchanged, added features such as a day-night cycle and atmosphere changes have provided enough variety for players to once again fall in love with the map.

As well as these added features, Rebirth Island now includes a brand new Easter egg for gamers to uncover. One that will award players a DG-56 Blueprint for free.

Article continues after ad

For those wanting to know how to get their hands on the DG-56 Blueprint found on Rebirth Island, here is everything you need to know.

How to find the DG-56 Redacted Blueprint on Rebirth Island

Raven Software It takes quite a few steps to complete this new Easter egg

As is the way with Call of Duty Easter eggs, unlocking this one requires players to complete a series of tasks on Rebirth Island. In the case of the DG-56 Redacted Blueprint Easter egg, players will need to visit various spots on the map and complete challenges at these POIs.

Article continues after ad

The first thing players must do to kick start this Easter egg is to find the ID Badge in the manufacturing building. The badge is located at the bottom of the staircase and to grab it, simply shoot the black box inside and the ID Badge will fall out.

Article continues after ad

From there, make your way to the Konni Control building and enter using the new ID Badge you’ve just found. Once you’ve entered, restore the power using the computer. You’ll then be awarded with a Killstreak.

Next, head over to the main building of Chemical Engineering where you’ll find three numbers across the three different floors. Each number will have a Russian letter that corresponds to the number. Either write these down or simply find them below.

д – Located on Chemical Engineering’s ground floor

ш – Located on Chemical Engineering’s second floor

ж – Located on Chemical Engineering’s third floor

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

From there, interact with each Terminal computer located next to the red button and enter the numbers that appear on each floor. If the correct numbers have been put in, a notification will appear confirming the pressure has been stabilized.

Now for the final step. To complete this Warzone Rebirth Island Easter egg, players will be required to lastly decrypt the code that will grant access to the DG-56 Blueprint.

To do so, head to the Industry building’s control room and look for the desk with multiple items displayed.

Once you’ve arrived, the computer will have different percentages displayed that will need to be inputted via the keypad behind the desk. Input the percentages in descending order and you’ll be granted with several Armor Plate Carriers for decrypting the DG-56 Blueprint.

Article continues after ad

There you have it folks! Everything you need to know about how you can complete the new Rebirth Island Easter egg and get the DG-56 Redacted Blueprint in Warzone.