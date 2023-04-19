How to claim free Combat Pack in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 3

PlayStation players can now grab a free combat pack in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 3. If you’re wondering how to claim it in-game, our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Season 3 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 brought a ton of new content for the players to enjoy. This includes some long-awaited game modes like Gun Fight and Plunder along with the FJX Imperium aka the iconic Intervention sniper rifle from MW2 (2009).

With that said, there’s also a new PlayStation-exclusive combat pack available in the in-game store that players can claim at no extra cost.

If you are wondering how to claim this pack, our guide has all the info you need to add it to your arsenal.

Activision The Oni Operator skin is available in the free Warzone 2 and MW2 Combat Pack.

How to get free Warzone 2 & MW2 Combat Pack in Season 3

To claim the free combat pack in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 3, you need to be a PlayStation Plus subscriber. If you have a valid subscription, then follow this simple set of steps below:

Head to the PlayStation store. From there, go to the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 section. Look for the free combat pack in the store. Click on it and press the Buy option. And that’s it — the combat pack is now added to your game.

As of now, the combat pack has no end date. So, you can expect it to be in the store for the majority of the current season, like the previous bundles.

Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Combat Pack items

The combat pack includes seven free cosmetics. Here’s a rundown of everything included with the bundle:

Crumbling (Calling Card)

(Calling Card) New Oni Operator Skin

Oni Ready (Weapon Charm)

(Weapon Charm) Prepared to Fight (Sticker)

(Sticker) Show Stopper (SMG Weapon Blueprint)

(SMG Weapon Blueprint) Striking Distance (Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint)

(Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint) Tusk to Horn (Emblem)

The free cosmetics are Oni Operator exclusive. So, make sure you grab it as soon as you start your game today.

That’s basically everything about the new free combat pack in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 3. Be sure to check out some other guides we’ve put together for the two CoD games:

