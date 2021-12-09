How to fix Warzone Pacific crashing issues on PS4 & PS5

Raven Software has provided a temporary solution to fix the major performance problems and issues with crashing that have been plaguing PS4 & PS5 users since the launch of Warzone Pacific.

The new era of Warzone arrived with a number of big problems for PlayStation players. From broken or invisible textures to repeated crashing, it’s been hard for users to stay in a lobby for more than a game at a time without a problem.

On December 8, the devs used their Trello board to let players know that they are aware of the issue and that there’s a way to get the game up and running for those who’ve had problems.

How to stop Warzone from crashing on Ps4 & PS5

There’s no long-term solution to the problem yet but Raven advised players to turn off Texture Streaming while they work on a permanent fix.

The devs gave some advice on the PlayStation family of consoles that could improve the situation: “Disabling texture streaming on PlayStation platforms may help alleviate some issues while we continue to investigate.”

If you’re not sure how to do that, follow along with these steps:

Launch Warzone on your home console Open the options menu and scroll to the Graphics tab Scroll down until you find On-demand Texture Streaming Switch the setting from Standard Quality or High Quality to Disabled Confirm the switch and let the extra stored files auto-delete.

This change may make the game look slightly different than it did before, but relying on textures that are stored natively in the game will take some of the stress off of consoles that are struggling to keep things running.

The devs are clearly hunting down the source of these issues, but this change should get you back onto the battlefield in a sustainable way while they work on a more permanent fix for the game’s problems.