Warzone 2 & MW2 Jan 30 update: Revive Pistol removal, bug fixes, Ashika Island teaser

A new January 30 update dropped for Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 that comes with bug fixes, removal of the Revive Pistol, and the new Resurgence Map teased.

As players await the Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, Raven Software has come out with a new update on Jan 30 aiming to fix bugs and tease the upcoming Warzone 2 map.

With part of the update removing the Revival Pistols and Birdseye perk, the developers have also brought forth many new bug fixes to shape things up before the release of Season 2.

WZ2 Resurgence Map teased

The hype around the new Warzone 2 map is stirring as Call of Duty teased on Twitter, which was posted on Jan 30. The name of the new map was also revealed shortly after, Ashika Island. The full map reveal is expected to be released on January 31, on their main Twitter account.

January 30 patch notes

Infinity Ward also put out a tweet on Jan 30 to let players know what issues they’re addressing in the latest patch notes. Here’s the full list below:

General

​​This update contains several fixes to reduce the number of known crashes. We continue to prioritize increased stability and crash fixes across all platforms.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that showed Weapon Decals and Stickers as blocked.

Fixed an issue where using Spotter Scope could cause target markers to persist when aimed down sights with a Weapon.

Fixed an issue allowing the Sentry Gun to be placed inside a tank to eliminate enemies.

Fixed an issue where Gun Screens weren’t showing correctly on the Gunsmith UI tile.

Fixed an issue in the Gunsmith where Players could be kicked back to the main menu when creating a custom knife.

Fixed an issue in Gunsmith that could cause knife variants to display incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that prevented some Players from saving a custom mod while trying to select a Camo.

Fixed an issue causing some Players to crash when dismissing a notification.

Fixed some issues Players were having with accessing and leaving the Firing Range.

Navigation improvements

Addressed various issues with the Social menu to improve navigation and functionality.

Fixed an issue preventing some users from navigating through the Friends/Recent tab after scrolling over the top row.

Fixed an issue where Calling Card previews are not displaying correctly in the challenge completion animation.

Fixed a UI issue causing text overlap in the After Action Report.

Warzone 2 bug fixes

Fixed an issue where deploying a Recon Drone near water could cause some Players to lose movement.

