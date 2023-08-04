Warzone devs address widespread bugs after Season 5 update

Following the Season 5 update to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in early August, a number of frustrating bugs made the game difficult to play, with some even calling it the worst update yet. But developers Raven Software have addressed a number of the issues.

Every update can bring its own problems to any game, and Warzone isn’t unique in that regard by any means, as proven in Season 5.

However, as one of the biggest games in the world, there is a large number of players annoyed with all of the bugs they have encountered since downloading the latest update.

Slowly but surely, though, they are being addressed, with some bugs already fixed while Raven seek to figure out a solution for others that still persist. Here are some of the key issues they’ve addressed in the battle royale.

Raven working on multiple Warzone bugs

One key complaint was that players couldn’t unlock new Season 5 weapons during exfil in DMZ. On August 3, Raven started investigating the issue, ultimately pushing out a small update to fix the issue and make S5 weapons unlockable in DMZ once again.

Another major complaint from many was that something felt different about tactical sprint in the game following the update. While it wasn’t completely broken, there were clear differences that players couldn’t understand.

While a fix has not yet been made, the situation was addressed, with the devs saying they are “actively working on a fix for a bug affecting tac sprint behaviour.”

Finally, also on August 3, they managed to fix yet another issue that was causing players to lose their minds, as they were being forced to put on night-vision goggles during Warzone matches for no discernible reason.

“We have just implemented a fix for this issue,” they said. “NVGs should no longer appear/equip unintentionally in Battle Royale.”

It goes without saying that Season 5 hasn’t been the easiest launch for Warzone, but Raven are clearly hard at work making sure things run smoothly and they don’t fall behind or allow bugs to run rampant.

So far, there has been no comment on the rumors that Raven secretly nerfed aim assist in Warzone 2.