Warzone 2 devs investigating game-breaking bug that ruins matches before they start

Warzone 2 has been plagued with a game-breaking bug that ruins matches before they even get off the ground, but Raven Software is looking into it now.

The Warzone 2 community has found a bug that knocks players in the pre-game lobby and keeps them down as the game starts.

Various players have reported instances of this, with an influx of complaints happening after the Season 2 Reloaded update arrived on March 15.

It’s a frustrating experience, but luckily, players won’t have to worry about it much longer.

Warzone 2 devs acknowledge game-breaking bug

Raven announced that they were looking into a fix for this problem back on March 17 via both Twitter and their Trello board that tracks “Known Issues” inside of Warzone 2.

“Thank you! We have a solid idea of what’s happening and are actively investigating a fix,” the developers said in response to a player describing the problem.

This is the latest bug fix that the Warzone 2 team has acknowledged that they’re diving into following the aforementioned update.

There’s still no timetable set for this fix, so it’s best to simply back out of the lobby and try again for anyone that doesn’t want to waste their trip to the Gulag to touch down in Al Mazrah for the first time.

Raven’s Trello also indicates that they’re still working on fixes for various issues causing the game to crash on PC, as well as several minor issues that have been weighing the battle royale down.

We’ll have the latest updates about Warzone 2 fixes here, but it’s also worth keeping an eye on social media and the Known Issues board to stay informed.