How to fix nonstop Warzone update issue on Xbox & Playstation: new workaround found - Dexerto

While it’s not a full-blown fix, developer Raven Software may have found a potential workaround for the Warzone update loop bugs that have been affecting console players on both PlayStation and Xbox since the game’s last patch.

Lately, Warzone players on both PlayStation and Xbox have been running into a problem where the game’s updates keep installing over and over again, resulting in the players simply not being able to jump into the game. Well, if you’re one of the many people affected by this problem, there may be a solution.

According to Raven Software, the developers behind the hit battle royale title, while they haven’t found an actual bug fix that will solve these issues, they have found a temporary workaround in the meantime, which they posted on Warzone’s official Trello page.

Warzone update loop fix

While this potential workaround might be annoying, especially for those with limited hard drive space, it does seem to be pretty easy and won’t require too many hoops to jump through.

Here’s what you’ll need to do, according to Raven:

Let both install Launch the game Go to DLC Management screen (R3) from Main menu or via Settings menu Install both Campaign Packs, & Special Ops Packs

While this fix does seem to be working, Raven does note in the bug’s Trello card that it is still investigating these problems, meaning this may not be the surefire fix that some players have been hoping for. In fact, the card mentions that the team wants feedback on if the workaround actually works and only lists it as a “potential solution.”

It’s important to point out that this means that players shouldn’t 100% expect these problems to be fixed. Still, it’s better than nothing and here’s hoping that it doesn’t take too much longer for the developers to fully fix the issue at hand rather than provide a simple workaround.