FaZe Swagg’s “overpowered” Bullfrog Warzone loadout could replace nerfed FFAR - Dexerto

With nerfs to the FFAR 1 and AUG, Call of Duty: Warzone’s meta may be shifting — and FaZe Swagg’s deadly Bullfrog loadout just might be the best SMG to try out in your next class.

The Bullfrog, much like Modern Warfare’s PP 19 Bizon, is a fan-favorite weapon from ground loot as a steady submachine gun with a big mag. It should be no surprise that top streamers and casuals alike have spent months hoping for an excuse to turn the Bullfrog into a legitimate Warzone loadout.

Now, with the FFAR’s ADS (aim-down-sight time) getting nerfed in a recent update, the excuse to run the Bullfrog just might be here. Like the DMR and MAC-10’s initial nerfs, people still think the AUG and FFAR are lethal — but there’s more room for experimentation and that means a chance to zip down enemies with the Bully.

Advertisement

While the NUKESQUAD, now all signed to FaZe Clan, have been experimenting with different Bullfrog classes, Swagg’s is a great introductory loadout. He calls it “overpowered” and, in a video where he dropped 34 kills running the SMG, it’s easy to see why.

Swagg’s “overpowered” Bullfrog Warzone loadout

As seen in the gameplay, Swagg pairs his Bullfrog with a ranged gun (in this case, the ever-dominant AUG). With such a hefty magazine size and easy recoil control, it proves to be a very versatile class.

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

Barrel : 6.7” VDV Reinforced

Laser : KGB Target Designator

Stock : KGB Skeletal Stock

Ammunition: Stanag 85 Rnd

Although Swagg’s teammate, GD_Booya, runs a slightly different class — Swagg has some good reasons for his choices.

Advertisement

Booya opts for the VDV Speed Grip instead of a laser, but Swagg explains that the laser is worth adding because “it helps with hipfire accuracy and damage range.”

With the nerfs to the FFAR’s ADS, the gun feels more like a traditional assault rifle and less mobile at close ranges — which is the typically SMG role that it dominated. As such, the Bullfrog becomes an excellent replacement since its TTK and mobility, especially with the laser added, should make it a close-quarters beast.

Read more: Warzone YouTuber JGOD reveals how Advanced UAVs are better than triple UAVs

As you can see in the screenshot above, the Bullfrog already has a faster TTK than the FFAR and MAC-10 up to about 17 meters. That’s ignoring ADS and hipfire mobility, so it should be obvious that the gun has real viable potential at close ranges.

Advertisement

As Swagg summarizes this new class, “give this setup a go, guys. I promise you, you’ll absolutely slay.”