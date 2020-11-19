 How to create custom games in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

How to create custom games in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 19/Nov/2020 12:13

by James Busby
Custom Games
Activision / Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Custom games are a great place to test out Black Ops Cold Wars various guns, attachments, scorestreaks, and loadouts. Here’s how you can set up custom games for yourself. 

While Black Ops Cold War’s standard multiplayer games allow you to flex your mechanical might over your foes, it doesn’t always provide the best environment to try out new things. This is particularly true now that skill based matchmaking is so prevalent. Fortunately, custom games allow you to jump into private matches against bots and those you invite. 

Not only do custom games enable you to practice your aim, but they also give you the opportunity to test out every gun and attachment. This is particularly useful when you’re looking to create the most deadly loadout. Whether you’re looking to warm up before diving into a grueling session of public matches or aiming to master specific mechanics, then you’ll want to set up a custom game. 

Here’s everything you need to know about Black Ops Cold War’s custom games. 

How to create custom games

Custom Game maps
Activision / Treyarch
Simply select the map you wish to play on and get fragging.

In order to create custom games in Black Ops Cold War, you’ll first need to access the game’s lobby screen. Once you’ve done this follow the instructions below:

  • Click on Custom Games (bottom left of the lobby screen).
  • Scroll down to Edit Game Rules.
  • Click on Settings.

From this menu, you will be able to edit everything from the time limit, round score, number of lives per player, and respawn delay. There are also advanced settings that can be changed that really give you a tremendous amount of control over each game. 

The current game modes available in custom games are as follows:

  • Team Deathmatch 
  • Free-For-All
  • Search & Destroy 
  • Domination 
  • Hardpoint
  • Control 
  • VIP Escort

Of course, only certain maps will be available depending on the mode you pick, so keep this in mind if you wish to play on the game’s larger scale maps. If you don’t have anyone to play with or just wish to warm up, then simply click on the Bots and Players setting to add and adjust bot difficulty. 

So there you have it, everything you need to know about setting up custom games in Black Ops Cold War.

If you’re looking to find the best guns to try out in Black Ops Cold War and wish to give them a whirl in custom games, then be sure to check out our Black Ops Cold War weapon guides.

Call of Duty

Karma calls out blatant cheater in Black Ops Cold War tournament

Published: 19/Nov/2020 11:04

by Jacob Hale
karma black ops cold war
Activision/Call of Duty League

Share

Black Ops Cold War Karma

With Black Ops Cold War tournaments officially underway, it looks like cheaters are making their way to the top, if three-time Call of Duty world champion Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow is to be believed.

With the release of Warzone back in March, hackers in Call of Duty became a rampant problem, with players begging for good anti-cheat measures.

One major concern for the Black Ops Cold War season was that, with the competitive scene switching to PC, we might see more cheating at the higher levels: and it looks like that might be coming to fruition.

During a GameBattles tournament on Wednesday, November 18, one player named Pixel made it all the way to the finals, beating the likes of Team Summertime and Karma on the way — but the three-time wasn’t having any of it.

black ops cold war miami map
Activision
Cold War might already be flooded with hackers.

After watching his gameplay for a while and seeing some clips from matches, Karma, TST, and many of their fans came to the conclusion that the guy they were playing against was a cheater.

Of course, it’s hard to completely prove, but some of the clips do leave room for suspicion. For example, in this Miami Search and Destroy map, where he pleads with a teammate to check the bomb shortly after planting, despite having no visual on the site.

Karma then posted the following tweet, saying that “any good player would know he is cheating.”

That wasn’t all, though. Barlow then pulled up the accused’s stream to watch what is happening, and had a few more choice words, referring to him as a “bot” and “dogs**t” while questioning the legitimacy of his gameplay.

While some of the clips being shared around are questionable, without clear evidence or an admission of fault, it’s hard to say that this player is definitely a hacker — but when one of the best CoD players of all time is suggesting that wall hacks are at play, it does make the accusation seem more legitimate.

As expected, the player has vehemently denied all accusation made against him, saying that he’s “not rich enough for that sh*t.”

With two sides to the story, and many people adamantly defending both sides, we may never know the truth — but Zach definitely hasn’t made any new friends in the competitive scene after this.