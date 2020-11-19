How to create custom games in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Custom games are a great place to test out Black Ops Cold Wars various guns, attachments, scorestreaks, and loadouts. Here’s how you can set up custom games for yourself.

While Black Ops Cold War’s standard multiplayer games allow you to flex your mechanical might over your foes, it doesn’t always provide the best environment to try out new things. This is particularly true now that skill based matchmaking is so prevalent. Fortunately, custom games allow you to jump into private matches against bots and those you invite.

Not only do custom games enable you to practice your aim, but they also give you the opportunity to test out every gun and attachment. This is particularly useful when you’re looking to create the most deadly loadout. Whether you’re looking to warm up before diving into a grueling session of public matches or aiming to master specific mechanics, then you’ll want to set up a custom game.

Here’s everything you need to know about Black Ops Cold War’s custom games.

How to create custom games

In order to create custom games in Black Ops Cold War, you’ll first need to access the game’s lobby screen. Once you’ve done this follow the instructions below:

Click on Custom Games (bottom left of the lobby screen).

Scroll down to Edit Game Rules.

Click on Settings.

From this menu, you will be able to edit everything from the time limit, round score, number of lives per player, and respawn delay. There are also advanced settings that can be changed that really give you a tremendous amount of control over each game.

The current game modes available in custom games are as follows:

Team Deathmatch

Free-For-All

Search & Destroy

Domination

Hardpoint

Control

VIP Escort

Of course, only certain maps will be available depending on the mode you pick, so keep this in mind if you wish to play on the game’s larger scale maps. If you don’t have anyone to play with or just wish to warm up, then simply click on the Bots and Players setting to add and adjust bot difficulty.

So there you have it, everything you need to know about setting up custom games in Black Ops Cold War.

If you’re looking to find the best guns to try out in Black Ops Cold War and wish to give them a whirl in custom games, then be sure to check out our Black Ops Cold War weapon guides.