Black Ops Cold War Nuketown Weapon bundle: how to get & what's in it - Dexerto

In order to celebrate the upcoming release of Nuketown ’84 in Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch has announced a brand new, free Nuketown weapon bundle that can net players a slew of new and interesting items. Here’s how you can get your hands on it.

Black Ops Cold War is already shaping up to have a beefy post-launch content release schedule. Season 1 is set to start on December 10, 2020, but before that point, Nuketown ’84 is expected to launch for everyone on November 24, 2020, much to the excitement of the map’s longtime fans.

To celebrate the upcoming release of the location, Treyarch has revealed a brand new Nuketown-themed weapon bundle for Black Ops Cold War, which includes a ton of exclusive items. The best part is that getting your hands on it relatively simple.

Black Ops Cold War Nuketown Weapon Bundle

First and foremost, the Nuketown weapon bundle comes with an exclusive weapon variant for the Hauer 77 shotgun, called the “Last Stop.” According to Treyarch, the weapon includes a 21.6 barrel extension, a 6-round extended magazine, a Commando Assembly stock, and a Milstop Reflex Optic. It’s also decked out in some sweet, Nuketown-themed designs.

In addition, the bundle includes six weapon charms based on the classic mannequins seen on the map, as well as a sticker, a calling card, and an emblem. It’s essentially a full-blown store bundle that Treyarch is giving away for free.

As Treyarch pointed out in their blog post, this bundle will also be available for use in Warzone when the Black Ops Cold War implementation occurs on December 10, 2020.

How to get the Nuketown weapon bundle

Straight from the streets of Nuketown '84. Purchase #BlackOpsColdWar and login by 12/3 to receive the Nuketown Weapon Bundle. Intel here: https://t.co/HdZj0lCz0f pic.twitter.com/yytDExyN46 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 19, 2020

Getting your hands on this exclusive bundle is relatively simple. In fact, all players have to do to get their hands on it is log in to the game before November 20, 2020, at 10 AM PST (1 PM EST).

If you’ve already logged in to the game by this point, don’t fret, as you’ll automatically get the bundle when it releases on November 20, 2020.

If that wasn’t already enough, Treyarch is also including it with all purchases of the game up until December 4, 2020, so if you haven’t gotten Black Ops Cold War yet and you still want the bundle, now’s the perfect time to do so.

All in all, this seems like a nice reward for players who are excited about the upcoming return of a fan-favorite map. Hopefully Treyarch implements more of these types of deals in the future.