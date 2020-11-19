 Black Ops Cold War Nuketown Weapon bundle: how to get & what's in it - Dexerto
Black Ops Cold War Nuketown Weapon bundle: how to get & what’s in it

Published: 19/Nov/2020 20:27

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

In order to celebrate the upcoming release of Nuketown ’84 in Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch has announced a brand new, free Nuketown weapon bundle that can net players a slew of new and interesting items. Here’s how you can get your hands on it.

Black Ops Cold War is already shaping up to have a beefy post-launch content release schedule. Season 1 is set to start on December 10, 2020, but before that point, Nuketown ’84 is expected to launch for everyone on November 24, 2020, much to the excitement of the map’s longtime fans.

To celebrate the upcoming release of the location, Treyarch has revealed a brand new Nuketown-themed weapon bundle for Black Ops Cold War, which includes a ton of exclusive items. The best part is that getting your hands on it relatively simple.

Black Ops Cold War Nuketown Weapon Bundle

Activision
The Nuketown Weapon bundle comes with a slew of cool items.

First and foremost, the Nuketown weapon bundle comes with an exclusive weapon variant for the Hauer 77 shotgun, called the “Last Stop.” According to Treyarch, the weapon includes a 21.6 barrel extension, a 6-round extended magazine, a Commando Assembly stock, and a Milstop Reflex Optic. It’s also decked out in some sweet, Nuketown-themed designs.

In addition, the bundle includes six weapon charms based on the classic mannequins seen on the map, as well as a sticker, a calling card, and an emblem. It’s essentially a full-blown store bundle that Treyarch is giving away for free.

As Treyarch pointed out in their blog post, this bundle will also be available for use in Warzone when the Black Ops Cold War implementation occurs on December 10, 2020.

How to get the Nuketown weapon bundle

Getting your hands on this exclusive bundle is relatively simple. In fact, all players have to do to get their hands on it is log in to the game before November 20, 2020, at 10 AM PST (1 PM EST).

If you’ve already logged in to the game by this point, don’t fret, as you’ll automatically get the bundle when it releases on November 20, 2020.

If that wasn’t already enough, Treyarch is also including it with all purchases of the game up until December 4, 2020, so if you haven’t gotten Black Ops Cold War yet and you still want the bundle, now’s the perfect time to do so.

All in all, this seems like a nice reward for players who are excited about the upcoming return of a fan-favorite map. Hopefully Treyarch implements more of these types of deals in the future.

FaZe Blaze’s game crashes after setting Zombies record in Cold War

Published: 19/Nov/2020 16:56

by Alex Garton
@blazifyy / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Twitch streamer FaZe Blaze reached round 164 of Black Ops Cold War Zombies before his game crashed. So far, this is the highest round anybody has reached on Cold War’s Zombies mode. 

Whenever a new Black Ops title releases the best of the best attempt to reach the highest Zombies round possible. The release of Black Ops Cold War is no different as countless players attempt to reach the highest round possible while surviving hordes of undead enemies.

Of course, there are always those players who reach rounds no one thought was possible. One of which is FaZe Blaze who reached round 164 on Cold War’s Zombies mode before his game crashed.

Zombies in BOCW
Activision
FaZe Blaze downed thousands of Zombies in his Black Ops Cold War run, only for it to end in a game crash.

Game crash ends incredible 164 round Cold War Zombies run

A Black Ops zombie’s run ending because you took the wrong turn or couldn’t withstand the waves of enemies can be extremely frustrating. However, there’s nothing more disappointing than losing your streak over a game crash.

FaZe Blaze reached round 164 of Cold War’s zombies before his game crashed ending his record run. It took him over 47 hours of in-game playtime spanning over five days to reach that point, only for it to end in disaster.

Blaze is seen using the Ray Gun on the undead enemies before his game freezes completely. It’s unknown exactly why his game crashed, but it’s certainly disappointing as it looked like he was still going strong.

The streamer took to Twitter to thank his viewers for tuning in and supporting his streams throughout the record run. Despite having his streak cut short by a game crash, he revealed that the record run made for “some of the best streams I’ve ever had.”

Going down to a game crash can be a hard pill to swallow, especially when you’ve spent countless hours reaching such a high round. It’s great to see Blaze taking the positives from the situation rather than getting frustrated over something he can’t control.

Fingers crossed, Blaze and his group will look to go for a second run and attempt to break their record. Hopefully next time they won’t run into a similar issue.