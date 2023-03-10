How to claim free three-year anniversary rewards in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

Infinity Ward is celebrating three years of Warzone with free daily gifts. Here’s everything you need to know about the anniversary event, including how to claim every reward.

Fans got an early look at what’s coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 for Season 2 Reloaded. Multiplayer fans have been begging for fresh content, and Infinity Ward heard the outcry. The developers decided to move up a new 6v6 map and unveiled three classic modes returning as part of the mid-season update.

For battle royale fans, Warzone 2’s Path of the Ronin event receives a new chapter, and CoD announced a surprising collaboration with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. March 10 also marks Warzone’s third anniversary. Previously, community members slammed the developers for neglecting to celebrate the game’s second anniversary.

The developers took a different approach this time, offering fans free rewards in honor of the game’s third year ’round the sun. Here’s everything you need to know about the free goodies and where to get them.

How to claim Warzone 2 third anniversary rewards

Warzone 2 players can redeem free rewards in the store daily.

Infinity Ward wished Warzone a happy birthday on March 10 and reminded fans to log in and claim their free rewards.

In the early Season 2 Reloaded patch notes, the developers stated, “To celebrate three years of Warzone, all players will receive free items through the in-game Store that are themed around the maps, seasons, and memories made since its surprise launch on March 10, 2020.”

There are seven rewards in total, and each will be free. Gifts include a Weapon Blueprint, Calling Cards, and more.

To claim their gifts, players must check the in-game store daily throughout Season 2 Reloaded. We will update you when we learn more about the specific rewards players can claim.