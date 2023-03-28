How to get free anniversary ‘Memory Maker’ blueprint in MW2 and Warzone 2

As part of their three-year anniversary celebrations, Activision have officially released the ‘Memory Maker’ blueprint in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, completely free of charge to all players. Here’s how to get yours.

Every so often, Call of Duty players are able to get free blueprints and bundles, meaning they don’t have to pay out for premium ones from the store.

These can come for any variety of reasons, but this time around, the Memory Maker is available to celebrate three years since Warzone first launched.

It is a Lachman-556 assault rifle blueprint with the Warzone logo emblazoned across it as well as the names of maps from the past including Verdansk, Rebirth Island, Fortune’s Keep, and more.

Here’s how you can get the free Memory Maker bundle in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, available from Monday, March 27:

Launch Modern Warfare 2. Scroll over to the ‘Store’ tab. Scroll down to ‘Call of Duty: Warzone Gift Pack’. Press the Claim Gift button. Press ‘Confirm Purchase’. The Memory Maker should now be in your inventory!

Be warned, though, as this blueprint is only available to claim this week — in April, you will no longer be able to claim the Memory Maker, so you’ll want to go and collect it before then.