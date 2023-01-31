Modern Warfare 2 players slam “all time low” Season 2 multiplayer content

Modern Warfare Season 2 begins on February 15, and a potentially lackluster offering of multiplayer content is worrying fans.

Some Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer fans feel neglected over an inferred preferential treatment of Warzone 2. Infinity Ward announced a new resurgence map coming to the battle royale sequel and unveiled wide-sweeping changes in Season 2.

Meanwhile, the developers announced multiplayer perk changes that players claim “nobody wanted,” and other community members slammed the potential return of a “terrible” beta map.

Over the course of Season 1, multiplayer received two maps, and some players hoped for an uptick in content for the upcoming season.

Call of Duty insider CharlieINTEL warned multiplayer fans not to get their hopes up, as Infinity Ward will most likely follow the same content plan in Season 2.

Modern Warfare 2 players fed up with minimal seasonal content

Activision Valderas Museum is rumored to return to MW2 in Season 2.

On January 31, CharlieINTEL agreed with fans, stating, “yes, we need more Multiplayer maps and content.

However, the insider also claimed, “if you expect more than 2 6v6 maps in Season 2, just don’t.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

CoD content creator RaidAway responded, “Sad. MP deserves at least 4 new maps per season.”

Looking back at how CoD: Cold War and Modern Warfare 2019 handled seasonal content, multiplayer received three 6v6 maps per season.

Call of Duty: WW2 was the last series entry to offer premium DLC. For $14.99, players received four multiplayer maps and one zombies map.

A second player responded, “it’s just sad how much they neglect multiplayer and keep choosing to add more content to WZ rather than MP, the mode that made CoD what it is today. What a letdown.”

Other community members agreed with the sentiment, as a third user claimed, “why would multiplayer cost $70 if it will have much less content than the free BR.”

We will provide an update when Infinity Ward unveils the official Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 roadmap.