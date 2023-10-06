How to get free ’20 Years of Call of Duty rewards’ for MW2, MW3 & Warzone: Skins, blueprints, more

To celebrate 20 years of Call of Duty, Activision is giving away a number of free cosmetic rewards to dedicated players, including a COD 2 Price Operator skin and a shotgun weapon blueprint. Here’s how you can earn them all.

In October 2003, Call of Duty first graced our consoles, a World War 2 shooter that quickly became a whole franchise that built the blueprint for modern first-person shooters.

There have been countless COD games since, making it the biggest franchise in gaming, with years of incredible titles and a community many games could only dream the size of.

Article continues after ad

To celebrate that, Activision is giving away seven free rewards to players in October, and they’re incredibly easy to get.

Article continues after ad

20 Years of COD rewards

To unlock your rewards, which will be available to use across Modern Warfare 2, Warzone, and Modern Warfare 3 when it launches, you have to log in every day to earn a new reward.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you log in on 7 of the 10 days of the promotion, you’ll earn all seven rewards. Here’s what you’ll get for each day:

Article continues after ad

Day 1: Expedite 12 ‘Villains’ weapon blueprint

Expedite 12 ‘Villains’ weapon blueprint Day 2 : Animated Black Ops emblem

: Animated Black Ops emblem Day 3 : Large “Sentinel Task Force” Decal

: Large “Sentinel Task Force” Decal Day 4 : ‘2009 Feels’ MW2 loading screen

: ‘2009 Feels’ MW2 loading screen Day 5 : FTAC Recon ‘Heroes’ weapon blueprint

: FTAC Recon ‘Heroes’ weapon blueprint Day 6 : Battle Pass tier skip

: Battle Pass tier skip Day 7: Call of Duty 2 Price Operator skin

Activision All 7 daily login rewards to celebrate 20 Years of Call of Duty.

This promotion lasts between October 6-16, and each day you log in you will earn the next reward available.

That means to unlock the Price Operator skin, you’ll have to log in to Modern Warfare II/Warzone seven times before October 16, right before The Haunting event takes over on October 17.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to the Carry Forward plans for Modern Warfare 3, all of these rewards will carry over when the new game drops on November 10.